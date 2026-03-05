How You Can Lose 14 Kg In 3 Months, Fitness Coach Shares 16-Point Plan

Summers are around the corner, and so is the chic sense of style. Agree? But if you are tired of extra body fat and want to get in shape, you should see what fitness coach Dan Go has to offer. Sharing insights from over 20 years of experience, he shared a thoroughly curated cheatsheet, claiming it might help you lose 30 pounds (approximately 14 kg) in three months.

Here's what Dan Go recommends to shed the extra kilos in three months.

1. Stop Eating A Few Hours Before Bed

In an Instagram post, the expert suggests stopping eating at least three to five hours before bed. According to him, this prevents horrible food choices and improves sleep quality, which in turn helps regulate hunger the next day.

2. Fix Your Daily Calorie Intake

Dan advises fixing your daily calorie intake. He shares a simple formula for this: “Multiply the body weight by 12, and that will be your daily calorie intake.”

3. Prioritise Protein

Besides calories, you also need adequate protein intake in your daily diet. Dan also has a formula for measuring the optimal quantity for the same: “Multiply bodyweight by seven, and that will be the daily grams of protein you need to eat to build and maintain muscles while burning fat.”

4. Foods To Add To Your Diet

Curious about the meal plan? Here's what the fitness coach suggests adding to your daily diet:

Greek yoghurt

Water, coffee and tea

Lean ground beef (extra-lean if possible)

Chicken breast and thighs

Turkey (ground or breast)

Fatty fish

Eggs and egg whites

Cottage cheese

Leafy greens

Potatoes

Shellfish

Beans and lentils

Berries

High-fibre fruits like apples, oranges, kiwi, and grapefruit

Green cruciferous vegetables

Other high-volume vegetables like cauliflower, zucchini, mushrooms, peppers, asparagus and cucumbers

5. Limit Meal Frequency

He also recommends setting the meal frequency to two to three times a day.

6. Follow A Structured Meal Schedule

According to the fitness expert, the right meal schedule is as follows:

Last meal 3 to 5 hours before bed

First meal 1 to 2 hours upon waking

The second meal should be in between

7. What Your Breakfast Should Include

Here is what breakfast should include:

Greek yoghurt - good for the gut

Protein powder - regulates appetite and improves muscles

Blueberries - provide fibre and antioxidants and help lower inflammation.

8. Stay Properly Hydrated

Your body also needs proper hydration. For this, the fitness coach suggests drinking 500 ml of water in the morning, as well as before and after meals. However, he recommends stopping drinking water two hours before bed.

9. Strength Training Is Key

Alongside the diet, Dan Go suggests doing strength training three times a week with one day of rest between sessions. He further adds that in every gym session, you must aim to add 5 lbs or more in repetitions, which is called progressive overload.

10. Keep Your Body Moving

Following strength training, your body also needs proper movement. He recommends, “Get at least 8000 to 10000 steps a day,” adding, “A person with a desk job can consider getting an under-the-desk treadmill and doing walking meetings to make this easy.”

11. Prioritise Quality Sleep

The coach then talks about prioritising sleep, which includes:

Cool room

Mouth tape

Sleep naked

Blackout shades

Sleep mask

Separate covers if sleeping with a partner

12. Create A Consistent Sleep Routine

Additionally, Dan Go highlights the importance of creating a sleep routine. This includes:

Get morning sun upon waking

Sleep and wake at the same times, especially on weekends

Taking a hot bath or shower to cool down the body

Avoid looking at screens one hour before bed

Dim lights or use red incandescent bulbs as the sun sets

13. Track Your Progress

The expert also talks about tracking your calories daily on a seven-day average. According to him, tracking must include your weights, workouts and nutrition. He suggests tracking your waistline weekly and taking pictures every four weeks.

14. Keep A Transformation Journal

Not just tracking, but going as per Dan Go's plan, you also need to keep a journal of the transformation as it is happening.

15. Avoid Alcohol During The Transformation

In the same post, the fitness coach also adds that alcohol should be avoided during the entire transformation phase.

“30 pounds by summer is doable. But the weight isn't the real win. It's the energy at 3 pm. The confidence in every room. Respecting the person in the mirror. Summer is the deadline. The version of you that shows up is the decision you make today,” he concludes.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



Also Read: Milind Soman's Fitness Streak Continues With A 15-Km Swim In Goa On Holi