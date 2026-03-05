Watch: Malaika Arora's 10-Minute Chinese Exercise To Burn Body Fat

Malaika Arora often sets major fitness goals, and her Instagram post from last week is no exception. The actor shared a Chinese fitness routine that she described as a quick way to boost health and support fat loss.

In the video, Arora is seen lifting her arms and alternately raising her toes while moving briskly from side to side. She said the exercise can help "restore energy flow" from the very first day, targeting the stomach, liver, pancreas, intestines, and body meridians.

According to her post, continued practice may ease digestive issues and help stabilise blood sugar levels. The routine she demonstrated involves rhythmic movements commonly associated with improving lymphatic drainage and reducing tension in the body. She captioned her post, "Did you know this is one of the fastest and most effective ways to burn body fat?"

Internet Reacts

The comments section quickly filled with reactions. One user wrote, "You look stronger every time you post!" Another added, "My daily routine! It's actually awesome! Really livens you up and invigorates body and soul!" Others praised her fitness, commenting, "You are a pure fitness motivation," "Young forever, Inspiration," and "No wonder why you always look good. I better look this good when I get your age."

Malaika Arora began her career as a host on shows such as Club MTV, Love Line and Style Check. She later moved into modelling and featured in popular album tracks including Bally Sagoo's Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha.



She made her Bollywood debut with the iconic Chaiyya Chaiyya in Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala's classic film Dil Se. More recently, she appeared in a dance number in the Diwali release, Thamma.



Also Read: One Exercise, One Minute: How A Daily Plank Can Transform Your Body