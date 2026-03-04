Milind Soman's Fitness Streak Continues With A 15-Km Swim In Goa On Holi

Milind Soman is not just a fitness enthusiast — he consistently pushes boundaries and strives to set new personal records. No matter the occasion, he is always serving fitness goals, reaching new heights, breaking his own benchmarks, and making us envious of his incredible physique at 60.

While the entire country was under the spell of tandai, a traditional beverage prepared on Holi, Milind Soman decided to unlock a fitness achievement. He was in Goa celebrating the festival of colours and ended up swimming 15 km.

Milind Soman Marks Holi With A 15 Km Swim In Goa

Taking to his Instagram, Milind Soman shared, "15 Km swim yesterday in Goa! 4.5 Km for Ankita Konwar, and a big thank you to the Goa Open Water Swimming Club. Happy Holi to everyone."

Except for the actor, you cannot expect anyone else to add a twist of fitness to a festival celebration, that too, on Holi, when everyone likes to indulge in sweets and is busy playing with colours.

In the same carousel, he shared a picture of colours applied to his face. The model posed with his wife, Ankita.

Social Media Reactions

Reaction to Milind Soman's post, Shenaz Treasury wrote, "Whoa, so cool. I wanna do this, too. Where? How? Just landed in Goa."

Reet Sahai, Founder of RunWithReet, commented, "Ridiculously awesome."

A social media user wrote, "It's my dream to one day swim in the open ocean. You are such an inspiration."

A second commented, "Wow!! Sending our love. We miss you. Come soon!!"

A third mentioned that their swimming instructor looked at Milind Soman's form and graded it 'A'.

A fourth called the actor "Definition of endurance."

