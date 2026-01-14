Milind Soman Swims 15 Kilometres In 7 Hours Along Goa Coast In Longest Swim Of His Life

Actor and fitness enthusiast Milind Soman has added another feather to his hat after completing the longest swim of his life to date.

He swam 15 kilometres along the Goa coast in 7 hours and 20 minutes. Milind achieved this feat on January 11.

As with most of his achievements, Milind's better half, Ankita Konwar, accompanied him this time as well. She also completed her first-ever 10-kilometre sea swim.

Sharing a couple of photos and videos from their latest adventure, Milind wrote in his Instagram caption, "15km swim in 7hrs 20min down the Goa coast on Sunday 11th January, the longest swim I've ever done. @ankita_earthy did her first 10km swim in the sea, so proud of her... thank you @goaowsclub! #nextiswhat (sic)."

Milind and Ankita have clearly welcomed 2026 by setting major fitness goals.

In a recent social media post, Ankita revealed that the couple had run through three countries in just two days. Sharing several photographs from their visit to Budapest, Hungary, she wrote on Instagram, "Wishing you all a very happy new year from Budapest! Spent December 30 and 31 the best way we know how to."

She added, "Ran through three countries in two days. Met some lovely, kind people along the way. Ran through icy puddles and snow with ice-cold winds on our faces, but came out of it a little bit stronger."

Wishing everyone a happy new year, she concluded, "So blessed to be able to feel and cherish all that life has to offer. Wishing you all health, happiness and love always."

Ankita and Milind continue inspiring many with their fitness dedication, regularly sharing active lifestyle updates that motivate online audiences.

