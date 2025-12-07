Milind Soman Completes Barefoot Marathon In Coorg With Wife Ankita Konwar And Mother Usha

Milind Soman, an actor and a fitness enthusiast, recently shared an update on his Instagram. The 60-year-old actor, known for running barefoot, just completed a marathon in Coorg, Karnataka. But he was not alone. Along with other fitness buffs, he was also joined by his wife, Ankita Konwar, and mother, Usha Soman.

Milind Soman Runs A Barefoot Marathon

While preparing for the barefoot marathon, Milind Soman shared a reel yesterday. His wife Ankita was sitting cross-legged on his back while he did push-ups. While it's hard to do push-ups with no weight on your weight, he seemed to be enjoying the challenge in the reel.

"Should go lower, wife support forever!" read the caption. In the Instagram stories, Soman shared a few glimpses of the barefoot marathon in Coorg. Amid the green landscapes, he was seen showing off his strength and enjoying a folk dance.

He also shared an image with his mother and mother-in-law, Nagen Konwar, and captioned it, "The mothers finishing their 10k (heart emoji)."

Ankita shared a story while running the marathon barefoot, and said, "What an incredible experience!"

Why Does Milind Soman Run Barefoot?

In 2021, Milind Soman posted an image on Instagram showing off his bare feet. "People ask me what happens to my feet when I run barefoot.. the answer is they get stronger, more capable of supporting me, making my posture better, better balance, improving my recovery," he noted in the caption.

Milind Soman ran a marathon barefoot in Coorg. Photo: Aakash Nambiar, Milind Soman/ Instagram

In an interview with Tweak India, he said, "About 14-15 years ago, I was running in Lonavala. I had finished a 20 km run and I was feeling a little tired. So, I took off my shoes and felt very refreshed. So, I just explored that and I started running barefoot, gradually increasing the distance."

"I found that when I was running barefoot, it changed the way I was running. There was a different way. It changed my posture. It changed my balance. It changed my sense of running when my feet actually touched the ground. I wear shoes if it's very hot, or in the ice, or in the snow or sand," he added.

