Milind Soman Doing Weighted Pull-Ups Is All The Fitspiration You Need To Hit The Gym

Milind Soman always sets the bar high when it comes to fitness. The actor and model continues to stay consistent with his workout regime. Always being an inspiration, Milind Soman often shares a glimpse into his workout routine, inspiring millions of his fans to hit the gym.

Inspiring millions to stay fit, the 59-year-old shared yet another fitness video of himself doing his favourite exercise lately - weighted pull-ups.

In his recent post, Milind Soman shared a video of himself pushing his limits by performing weighted pull-ups in the park. Pull-ups, as they are, a difficult exercise, and adding weights to them only takes it up a notch.

He captioned the video, "My new favourite! Weighted pull-ups. And in my favourite place."

How to Perform a Weighted Pull-Up?

While doing a pull-up is not that difficult, it requires proper technique. A variation of the standard pull-up, a weighted pull-up is more challenging and helps build muscle and upper-body strength. Here's how to perform it:

Start by picking the weight you think you can carry. Now, securely attach it to a weight belt or weighted vest.

Grab the pull-up bar with a comfortable grip and hands slightly further than shoulder-width apart.

Hang from the bar with your legs suspended and bring yourself towards your chin.

Pull yourself up and down, sticking out your chest.

Keep your core engaged and use your arms and upper body to raise your chin above the bar.

Lower yourself until your arms are extended and repeat.

While weighted pull-ups can be a great addition to your workout routine, it is best to check with your healthcare provider before adding these to your fitness regime.