What Milind Soman Looked Like At 30 vs At 60, A Then-And-Now Thirst Trap On Instagram

Milind Soman is a heartthrob, ask anyone, and they will go on praising the actor and model. He is also a fitness enthusiast and an inspiration to many. While age slows down most humans, ageing has a reverse effect on Soman; some even agree that he is only getting better with every passing year.

Taking to his Instagram, the actor has shared his transformation from a 30-year-old to now (a 60-year-old). He captioned it, "30 and 60". The left picture is a screenshot from Alisha Chinai's Made In India music video, with which Soman rose to fame.

Milind Soman's Rigorous Fitness Routine

When you scroll through Soman's Instagram handle, it seems like staying fit at 60 is a cakewalk, but one often overlooks the effort and determination. The question is not what the model does to stay fit. The right one is - what is it that he doesn't do?

From running marathons and swimming to cycling and weight lifting, he does everything. In August 2025, he did an interview with Hindustan Times and shared his secret to staying fit. "I focus on being active, hydration, sleeping on time, and eating clean. A calm mind and a healthy lifestyle are the best glow-up tools," he said.

Milind Soman does not believe that one needs to spend hours in a gym to fit. "It just needs commitment," he added. "Even 15-20 minutes a day can make a difference if you stay consistent," the fitness enthusiast told the publication.

Milind Soman's Career

In 1995, along with featuring in the music video, Soman made his television debut with A Mouthful of Sky. He also played a memorable role in an Indian sci-fi TV series, Captain Vyom. The actor has also worked in films, including Paiyaa, Pachaikili Muthucharam, Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, and Agni Varsha.

He was last seen in Bajirao Mastani, where he played Bajirao's right hand. In 2010, he was among the participants of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 3. Soman is also remembered for his memorable appearance in Four More Shots Please.

