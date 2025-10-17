Chef Vikas Khanna Reveals How A Simple Exercise Helps Him Stay Fit At 53

Renowned Michelin-starred chef Vikas Khanna, celebrated worldwide for his culinary brilliance, recently opened up about how he stays fit at 53.

On a podcast with Natasha Verma, Vikas Khanna shared that he maintains himself and keeps his mental health in check through a structured self-care routine.

Vikas Khanna's Workout Routine

Chef Vikas Khanna said that his "disciplined" routine is what keeps him going at 53. "What keeps me skinny is that I am extremely disciplined. It is very hard for people to believe that I count everything I do.

It's because I do one thing at a time. It gives you some liberty to be disciplined. I feel rituals are important to me - rituals of working out, or it could just be push-ups or something. Also, taking care of the diet," he told Natasha Verma.

Vikas Khanna, who owns his restaurant Bungalow NYC in New York, says biking is one of the rituals he follows every day. He shares that he "bikes everywhere in the city (New York). I have not taken the subway for, I don't know how many years now..."

Vikas Khanna's Morning Routine

Your morning routine has a lot to do with your fitness, and the chef starts his day on a healthy note.

He shared that he starts his day with "granola, two boiled eggs. I am addicted to coffee. I do coffee. We have such a big bowl of nuts. Everything is measured and kept in my fridge. Even if you call me at 5 am, I will have my breakfast and leave home. I don't leave home without eating," shared the expert.

Vikas Khanna also believes that, while it is acceptable to eat out once in a while, eating home-cooked meals is best for both your mind and body.