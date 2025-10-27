How Pilates Helped Helen Swap Her Walking Stick For Battle Ropes At 86, Reveals Her Fitness Trainer

Age is often seen as a barrier when it comes to fitness, but some people prove that staying active has nothing to do with numbers. The idea of fitness after 80 might sound tough, but it is not impossible. Bollywood's legendary actress Helen is living proof of that.

Known for her timeless charm and iconic dance moves from the golden era of cinema, Helen continues to inspire even decades later, this time not on screen but in the gym.

Celebrity fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala shared an inspiring story about Helen during her appearance on The Masoom Minawala Show. She said, "My oldest client right now is Helen. She is 86. She works out six days a week, and she loves it.”

When asked about what kind of workout Helen follows, Karachiwala revealed, "Pilates and a little bit of strength. The other day, she was doing some battle rope."

Highlighting Helen's fitness journey, Karachiwala added, "She came into my studio walking with a stick," and mentioned how far she has come since then. "She (Helen) is like, 'I don't know where my stick is. It is in some corner of my house, I have not seen it for a really long time'."

Back in May, Karachiwala shared a video on Instagram where Helen spoke about her Pilates journey. With her signature charm, Helen introduced herself by saying, "Hi, I am a girl of 85, and because of Pilates and thanks to Yasmin," before adding, "I'll show you what I can do."

The clip showed Helen bouncing on a trampoline with a big smile. When Karachiwala asked, "Aunty, do you want to come and do your most difficult exercise today?"

Helen quickly replied, "Of course, let's do it." She was then seen lying on a Pilates ball, moving with steady focus while syncing her breath and balance.

Helen's workout routine shows that fitness is not about age, it is about consistency and love for movement.