Pune-Based Fitness Expert Shares 3 Formulas For '"Crazy" Fat Loss

Shedding weight naturally may be a slow process, but the results are truly worth it. When it comes to getting back in shape, many people assume that running on a treadmill for hours or pushing their bodies to the limit with excessive cardio is the only solution. But fat loss is far more complex than simply burning calories.

In an Instagram video, Pune-based fitness coach Anish Palesha shares three effective hacks to aid weight loss. “Run 50 km, and your stomach might go in, but this won't make your fat go away. You'll just end up in a hospital. You're playing the game wrong. I'll fix all the mistakes you're making in the gym. Today's topic, which almost everyone gets wrong, is the relationship between cardio and fat loss,” he shares.

According to the fitness expert, burning calories does not always equate to fat loss. Why? Because several other factors come into play, including hormone regulation, muscle mass retention and overall energy balance.

Three Steps To Rapid Fat Loss

Zone 2 Cardio

Anish Palesha recommends performing low-intensity cardio exercises for longer durations. The heart rate should ideally stay at a maximum of 60–70 per cent. Workouts that fall under Zone 2 cardio include walking, cycling and jogging.

Practise Circuit Training

As per the fitness coach, only if you are extremely busy or caught up in a hectic schedule should you add high-intensity interval training to your routine. For this activity, he suggests 3 to 4 rounds of 10-minute exercises – like battle ropes, burpees, or box jumps – performed in a circuit. This helps maximise calorie burn in less time.

Strength Training Is Mandatory

This one is non-negotiable, claims Anish Palesha. “When you build muscle, your basal metabolic rate increases, so more muscle burns more calories. This gives you permanent fat loss, less fat stored in the body, and better hormone regulation,” he asserts.

In conclusion, the fitness guru emphasises the need for smart training, maintaining a calorie deficit, and prioritising strength training to achieve sustainable weight loss.