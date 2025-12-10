Video: Indian Man Gives South African Singer Tyla A 'Digital <i>Snan</i>', Singer Reacts

Deepak Goel has made a habit of bathing people who are nowhere near him.

After going viral for his "digital snan" during the Kumbh Mela, the Prayagraj-based content creator has now turned his attention to South African pop sensation Tyla, who is in India for the first time. And in classic Deepak fashion, he took her straight to the Sangam.

The Viral Video

In a now viral video, Deepak sits at the riverbank, holding up printed photos of Tyla and announcing with pure conviction, "Hi, I'm doing digital snan for Tyla, the ultimate baddie. She is coming to India for the first time, for the India Sneaker Festival on December 6 and 7. May God help her to set the stage on fire, and all the badies unite there."

Moments later, he gently dips her pictures into the water, completing what is now officially India's most unexpected cultural crossover.

If the Internet couldn't handle it, Tyla made sure she added a little more fuel.

The Grammy-winning singer not only reposted the video on her Instagram stories but also replied to him, "Thankyou Unc."

Social media immediately exploded. "Tyla ne repost krdia" one user commented.

"All the baddies unite there amen," and users declared that this was the only Indian blessing a global star needed.

"No wonder the show was amazing," another user posted.

Tyla's Performance

And perhaps the snan worked. Because Tyla's India debut at the Indian Sneaker Festival 2025 turned out to be electric. Performing at the MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai, she delivered a high-energy one-hour set featuring Water, Truth or Dare, Jump, and Chanel, drawing a crowd that refused to let their feet touch the ground.

The night is already being hailed as a turning point for Mumbai's live music scene, with Afropop entering its festival era in India.

Tyla, whose multicultural background-Mauritian father with Indian roots, Zulu and Irish mother-has always fuelled her global appeal, leaned fully into the India moment.

She opened with a "Namaste," wore a bindi, flashed "Mumbai" hair art, and later stepped out in a mint-green, saree-inspired look crafted by Indian creator Nancy Tyagi. It was part red-carpet, part desi drape, and entirely viral.