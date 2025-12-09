South African Singer Tyla Glitters In Hand-Stitched 'Saree' By 'Twin' Nancy Tyagi On First India Trip

Grammy-winning singer Tyla recently marked her first appearance in India at the Indian Sneaker Festival 2025. The Water crooner headlined the event, performing a 60-minute pop spectacle for her fans on December 7 at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Apart from Tyla's electrifying performance, the highlight of her India visit was undoubtedly the saree-inspired ensemble she wore. The outfit was designed by 23-year-old fashion influencer Nancy Tyagi.

Tyle Wears Saree-Inspired Outfit By Nancy Tyagi

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Tyla wrote, "SAY YOU LUV ME PUT ME IN @nancytyagi___ Went to India for the first time, twin stayed up all night designing and hand making this Saree inspired look 4 me… She is insane ilyyyy. Why this song banginggggg."

Nancy Tyagi dressed Tyla in a breathtaking mint-green, see-through ensemble that seamlessly blended traditional Indian elements with modern sophistication. The saree-inspired outfit featured a pre-draped pallu, low-rise waist and a figure-hugging skirt. It also included intricate pleats and a dramatic floor-grazing train, complete with a thigh-high slit.

Tyla paired the ensemble with a fitted, bralette-style blouse featuring a plunging neckline and delicate spaghetti straps. The outfit was adorned with glittering sequins and delicate embroidery.

Tyla Opted For Bejewelled Nails And A Choker Necklace

To complete her look, Tyla accessorised the drape with embellished pumps, bejewelled nails and elaborate jewellery, including a choker necklace, dangling earrings and a dainty haath phool. The singer topped the look with a gemstone-studded bindi.

Her hairstyle featured braids, while her glam included winged eyeliner, feathered brows, shimmery eyeshadow, glossy lips and a radiant highlighter. Together, they created a glamorous and sophisticated look for her first-ever India visit.

Be it in India or overseas, Tyla always knows how to serve noteworthy looks.

Nancy Tyagi's Global Moment As Her Creation Shines

Nancy Tyagi is a self-taught designer who is now a global sensation, especially after her debut at Cannes 2024 red carpet. Speaking about hand-stitching a saree-inspired outfit for South African singer Tyla, Nancy said, “I designed this saree for Tyla as a way of bringing two distinct visual languages into a single expression."

"Indian technique carries a deep emotional history, a sense of artistry and I wanted that lineage to sit naturally beside Tyla's bold, modern, self-assured style," the designer added.

"The structure, the drape, and the detailing were all crafted by hand, built from the idea that culture needs no translation and it can simply be embraced. This piece is meant to hold both identities with equal respect, allowing tradition to move freely with someone who defines her own aesthetic. In that balance is where the garment truly came alive," Nancy said, sharing more details about the outfit.

However, this is not the first time Nancy Tyagi designed an outfit for a celebrity. In September 2024, she crafted a stunning white gown for Ananya Panday when she was promoting her series, Call Me Bae.