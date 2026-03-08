Viral Video: 2 Saree-Clad Women Snowboarding In Kashmir Win Hearts Online

Saree and snowboarding - do these two words together sound captivating? This was made true by two professional athletes who showcased their love for the sport on the snow-capped mountains of Gulmarg, Kashmir. What stood out was their appearance in the versatile garment for every Indian woman, the saree. Their zeal, hard work, and sportsmanship were clearly evident in the latest viral moment, as the two of them glided along snowy paths while wearing the six yards of elegance.

The now-viral video was shared on Instagram by Indian snowboarder Urmila Pable, who took the internet by storm for her collaboration with her Swiss friend, Linda Schmitter, a snowboarder and athlete by profession.

In the clip making the rounds on the internet, the two were seen riding through Gulmarg's snow-clad mountains in a saree, leaving the internet stunned. The video begins with the two of them making a few last-minute touch-ups to their ensembles before embarking on the thrilling experience. Urmila captioned the moment, “Saree not sorry. Snowboarding edition,” while also tagging renowned brands like Jones Snowboards, Karakoram Bindings, and Vallon.

The enthralling video was captured by Harald Edlund, a Swedish-born adventure filmmaker and drone pilot currently based in Switzerland. Just like Urmila and Linda, he also has an immense interest in several high-intensity adventure sports, including paragliding, speedflying, and specialises in capturing the extreme sports and mountain landscapes.

The Internet Is In Praise Of The Snowboarders In Sarees

A user shared the video on X, writing, “Two girls showing pro-level snowboarding skills in sarees.”

Two girls showing pro-level snowboarding skills in sarees.





Former UN Assistant Secretary-General penned, “Exactly the kind of fearless versatility celebrated in #TheSariEternal. Proof that the saree is not fragile tradition but fearless versatility — a quiet declaration that women can chase adventure, conquer mountains, and still keep every pleat perfectly in place.”

She continued, “It adapts, evolves, and travels wherever women choose to go — even down the snowy Himalayan slopes of Gulmarg. As stated in my book #TheSariEternal, a new generation — especially #GenZ — is rediscovering the sari not as a symbol of constraint but of confidence, creativity, and fearless self-expression. Applause to @ursk8kid and #linnschmitter, beautifully filmed by #haraldedlund.”

Exactly the kind of fearless versatility celebrated in #TheSariEternal.



Proof that the sari is not fragile tradition but fearless versatility — a quiet declaration that women can chase adventure, conquer mountains, and still keep every pleat perfectly in place.





Many others have flooded the posts' comment section while applauding the two athletes for their stunt.

Meet Snowboarders Urmila Pable And Linda Schmitter

Urmila is a 19-year-old passionate professional skateboarder who, according to her LinkedIn bio, consistently inspires others to pursue their dreams with her content. Her early exposure to roller skating began at age 5, which laid the foundation for her love of skating. Years later, a fortuitous visit to a local skate park near her home in Navi Mumbai truly ignited her passion for skateboarding. Initially, she dismissed it as a "lame" sport, but as she stepped on a skateboard, her casual pursuit soon transformed into an all-consuming passion.

Linda Schmitter is known for her alpine expeditions and adventurous social media content captured in iconic locations such as Switzerland and the Himalayas in India. She has even received several sponsorships from major outdoor and snowboarding brands, including Burton and Mammut. Her Instagram profile with a tagline that reads, "Wherever you go, go with all your heart (snowflakes emojis)", reflects her focus on high-altitude mountain sports.

The viral video exhibits how the athletes have pushed into the unknown while trusting their preparation, their team, and their instincts.

