How Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Is Raising Their Kids Zain And Misha To Be Financially Smart

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Kapoor are proud parents to two children, Zain and Misha. At a recent event in Mumbai, Mira shared that she has been teaching her children the basics of money management from a young age.

The wellness entrepreneur explained that her kids take part in activities such as bake sales and also invest the money gifted to them by their grandmother. According to her, regular conversations about finances at home are intended to help the children learn how money works, rather than simply receiving it without understanding its value.

What Mira Kapoor Said

Speaking at the Vogue Values: Women of Excellence event, Mira recalled a conversation with her daughter, Misha. She said, "Talking to her about money, whether nani has given her an envelope, 'What are you going to do with it?' 'Is it going under your pillow or should it go in the bank?' If given to the bank, what happens to the money inside? She recently opened a bakery booth, and I helped her understand how much money she has gotten as a loan from me, how much she needs to make a profit."

Shahid Kapoor On Parenting

Recently, Shahid also spoke about the importance of giving Zain and Misha as normal an upbringing as possible. "I want them to stay as close to normalcy as they can... But beyond the point, it is what it is. As they grow older, they will become more aware, but we don't do anything to bring it up. If any questions come up, we try to answer them in the best way that we can as parents; that's it. It is what it is," he told the Hindustan Times.

Shahid and Mira, who got married in 2015, welcomed their daughter Misha in 2016 and their son Zain in 2018.



