<i>O'Romeo</i> Star Shahid Kapoor Shares How He Takes Style 'Cues' From Wife Mira And Daughter Misha

Shahid Kapoor is all set to wow his fans with O' Romeo. The film, which also stars Triptii Dimri, will hit cinema screens on February 13. While audiences wait to see him in a new cinematic space, the actor has been talking about something much closer to home – his personal style and what truly defines it today.

Over the years, Shahid Kapoor's approach to dressing has shifted from loud experimentation to quiet confidence. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the actor opened up about how his relationship with fashion has evolved.

How Shahid Kapoor's Style Picks Have Evolved

The star said, “When I started in showbiz, fashion was all about experimenting. Today, it's deeply personal. Every outfit reflects my mood, personality, and comfort. I pick trends that resonate with me, and my style evolves with my creativity, sometimes for the world to see, sometimes just for myself.”

Comfort, Shahid Kapoor said, sits at the centre of every outfit choice. The actor admitted he does keep an eye on what is trending globally, but he filters it through his own lens. “I like staying aware of global trends, but I only pick what genuinely resonates with my mood and personality. And honestly, comfort comes before anything else. If I don't feel at ease in what I'm wearing, it never works,” he shared.

Looking back, Shahid Kapoor admitted that his fashion journey came with its share of misses. “Looking back, I've definitely made my share of fashion mistakes, but those experiences taught me what works and what doesn't. I'd like to believe I've evolved. When you've tried it all, you learn faster, and today I get it right far more often than I used to,” he added.

Style Staples In Shahid Kapoor's Closet

Shahid Kapoor also mentioned that he believes basics never fail. “The five things that you'll find are a good suit, like a nice black suit, something you should always have. You should always have a couple of chill track sets that you can travel in because I like being relaxed. Then, you should always have a crisp white shirt with a nice pair of formal pants,” he added. “Also, you should have something in Indian, which represents our culture. And a pair of swimming trunks for the times when you see a pool, and you want to jump in.”

The star also shared what he does not like. He stated, “I don't like very blingy loud stuff, so you might not find those kinds of things in my wardrobe, or like very jarringly, in your face colours. That's not my style.”

Shahid Kapoor Takes Style Cues From Wife Mira And Daughter Misha

Shahid shared that his wife, Mira Rajput, and their daughter, Misha, play a role too. “I do take cues from them (Mira and Misha)! For instance, my daughter absolutely dislikes black, while I love it. And honestly, sometimes I feel my wife looks even better than me, she definitely inspires my style choices,” he concluded.

