Ralph Lauren Takes Indian Jhumkas To The Paris Runway, Internet Debates Credit

Another runway, another Indian-craftsmanship-inspired piece, but with missing credits. We haven't gotten over the Prada Kolhapuri chappal (yes, we eventually got the credit, but only after the brand faced backlash on social media), the Louis Vuitton auto-rickshaw bag, Dior's ₹1.6 crore Mukaish coat, Scandinavian scarf, and more.

However, this time Ralph Lauren is under scrutiny for showcasing Indian jhumkas at Paris Fashion Week. So far, there is no mention of the inspiration behind the craftsmanship of the earrings that the brand's models were spotted flaunting effortlessly. In fact, the captions of multiple posts mention "authentic vintage accessories," encompassing everything that the brand apparently did not design.

Ralph Lauren Takes Indian Jhumkas To Paris Runway

Ralph Lauren took its Fall 2026 presentation to the Paris runway. What did we spot? Amid tailored coats, structured jackets, trendy bags, and cool‑girl aesthetics, Indian jhumkas stole the limelight. From big and chunky to small and sleek, the Indian‑inspired earrings complemented and accentuated every look.

Did Ralph Lauren credit India for the craftsmanship of jhumkas? No. Across all the posts showcasing the latest collection, the brand wrote, "Featuring vintage accessories and select pieces crafted by Native American designers Neil Zarama, Jimmy Begay, and TÓPA as part of Ralph Lauren's Authentic Makers and Artist in Residence programs."

In one of the posts, the caption read, "Select looks are styled with authentic vintage accessories."

Social Media Reactions To Ralph Lauren Taking Indian Jhumkas To Paris

From round jhumkas with a hollow hemisphere to long ones with beads suspended from oxidised metal, jhumkas suddenly became the highlight of the runway and a point of debate on social media.

A person wrote, "And now jhumkas at Ralph Lauren."

A second mentioned, "Ralph come on, please. Give me back my jhumkas, come on."

Ralph come on, please. Give me back my Jhumka's come on 🙄 https://t.co/WytqVRyXjT — skarsgårdarms (@hennethed) March 8, 2026

A third expressed frustration by writing in all-caps, "I'm so tired of our fashion and culture being exploited while we're not allowed into these spaces ourselves."

YOURE SHITTING ME. IM SO TIRED OF OUR FASHION AND CULTURE BEING EXPLOITED WHILE WERE NOT ALLOWED INTO THESE SPACES OURSELVES. FUCK RALPH LAUREN https://t.co/M8GPOzmCpR — ಸ್ಟೆಲ್ಲಾ samira mohan akgae (@brownsugabbt) March 6, 2026

A fourth called it "whitewashing". They wrote, "Ralph Lauren doing jhumkas while not mentioning its cultural heritage is peak whitewashing. This is why I don't get the 'oh it's not that deep' people. It is that deep when the West steals cultural pieces from the global south and east and tries to rebrand as its own."

Ralph Lauren doing jhumkas while not mentioning its cultural heritage is peak whitewashing

This is why i dont get the ‘oh its not that deep' people

It is that deep when the west steals cultural pieces from the global south and east and tries to rebrand as its own — Fernandmossy (@Fernandmossy) March 7, 2026

Another person commented, "The Janpath cool girl aesthetic has reached Ralph Lauren."

The Janpath cool girl aesthetic has reached Ralph lauren 😂 https://t.co/wM2j6T4zb1 — Suhani (@_suhanis) March 6, 2026

A sixth mentioned, "Ralph Lauren saw Janpath stall and thought 'I can make this monochromatic and miserable.'"

ralph lauren saw janpath stall and thought “i can make this monochromatic and miserable” https://t.co/5TCJM3X1X9 — 🇵🇸 ⏾⋆.˚ م (@mermadiha) March 6, 2026

It's not just Ralph Lauren who woke up to the style statement that jhumkas bring to any ensemble. For its R'26 collection, Sophie Buhai also introduced sterling silver tassel drop earrings. The description on the official website reads, "Inspired by the timeless elegance of traditional Indian artistry." The price? $695 (Rs 63,898).

The brand also had long Nadia earrings in their collection. It was priced at $1,050 (Rs 96,537).

For its R'26 collection, Sophie Buhai also introduced sterling earrings. Photo: Sophie Buhai

Indian craftsmanship continues to shape global fashion, but time and again, brands keep India out of the narrative. Crediting artisans and cultural acknowledgement is more urgent now than ever.

The conversation is not just about fashion. Ralph Lauren or any other luxury brand can take any India‑inspired accessory to the global stage, but without due credit, it becomes an act of overlooking. The unanimous chorus on social media is a reminder that the West can no longer take anything from India or the global south and label it "authentic" or "heritage" without acknowledging its roots."

