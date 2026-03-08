Allu Arjun Gifts Wife Sneha Reddy Rs 1.5 Crore Mercedes On 15th Anniversary

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary on March 6. It was a special occasion not just because the power couple had completed 15 years together, but also because the Pushpa actor's brother, Allu Sirish, married the love of his life, Nayanika Reddy, on the same day.

To make this day more memorable, Allu Arjun reportedly gifted his wife the Mercedes-AMG CLE 53. It is estimated to cost between Rs 1.5 and Rs 1.6 crore.

On March 6, 2011, Allu Arjun married Sneha Reddy. While the couple marked their special day by celebrating Allu Sirish and Nayanika Reddy, the Vaikundapuram star decided to surprise his wife with a Rs 1.5 crore Mercedes.

A video going viral on social media shows Allu Arjun handing over the keys of the car to Sneha Reddy, who does the honours of removing the black cover. As a sweet gesture, the couple hugged each other. The caption of the video read, "Celebrating 15 years of love and togetherness."

The black beauty that Allu Arjun gifted Sneha Reddy was decorated with flowers.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 is a high-performance 2+2 coupe featuring a twin-turbo inline-six engine. It can go from 0 km/hr to 100 km/hr in just 4.2 seconds. It comes with a 12.3‑inch digital driver display, a wireless charging system in the front, active parking assistance, the convenience of going keyless, hands‑free access to the boot, ambient lighting, and 4‑way lumbar support.

Allu Arjun And Sneha Reddy Celebrate 15 Years Of Their Union

On their special day, Allu Arjun wrote a sweet love note for Sneha Reddy. It read, "Happy Anniversary, Cutie. 15 Years of togetherness. The journey could not have been this without you."

Sneha Reddy also took to social media to express her love for her husband. She shared a few pictures with Allu Arjun and wrote, "15 years later, we've built a life full of love, a family that means everything to me, and a home filled with warmth - our two beautiful kids, our two dogs, and countless memories in between. Thank you for being my partner in every chapter. Happy anniversary.

