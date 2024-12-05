Allu Arjun And Rashmika Mandanna Sported <i>Pushpa</i> And <i>Srivalli</i> Cosy Winter Jackets

Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun have not just had a super hit movie release; they have also matched it with rather stylish everyday winter-themed attires. The duo has delivered iconic on screen chemistry in the Pushpa series movies and has followed it up in epic street cred OOTDs. Rashmika Mandanna shared a photo dump of her and Allu Arjun posing together in jackets that are coordinated with their characters to fit the sartorial bill just in time for the cold season.

Rashmika Mandanna donned a pair of baggy black denims teamed with a pair of chunky white sneakers. But the star of the show was the velvet sweatshirt in a light teal blue hue that featured the name of her character, Srivalli embroidered on the back. Rashmika went for open centre-parted tresses and a no-makeup look.

Her co-star Allu Arjun donned a straight-fit pair of cargo pants with a pair of black shoes and a grey-ish black denim jacket with a black collar that had an embellishment reading Rowdy Pushpa in white and black on its back. He finished off the look with his patent bushy moustache and beard along with his voluminous hair.

Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun proved to be a blockbuster couple even off the screen in Srivalli and Pushpa coded street cred jackets.

