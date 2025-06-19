Rashmika Mandanna's Blush Pink Floral Saree Brings Dreamy Festive Vibes To Life

From traditional lehengas to stunning sarees, Rashmika Mandanna knows how to bring her A-game to her saree-torial fits. The Chhaava actor, who has been out and about promoting her crime drama, Kuberaa, has not disappointed us with her saree looks.

Rashmika Mandanna in her latest Instagram post is seen serving another awe-inspiring traditional look. Draped in a blush pink floral embroidered saree, Rashmika carries this classic Indian aesthetic with grace. With intricate sequin and floral embroidery on it, this is an organza saree that hugs her silhouette perfectly.

Her blouse complements the saree perfectly. It is sleeveless with a wide neckline that brings a contemporary edge to the traditional ensemble. The embroidery on the blouse mirrors that of the saree, tying the entire outfit together. The sheer full sleeves add a touch of grace to the look, making it a perfect festive pick.

Her hair is styled in a sleek low bun, which draws attention to her earrings and facial features. For the makeup, she has opted for some pink glam, matching the aesthetic of the saree. The base is luminous and the subtle contouring enhances her look. Pinkish nude lips with a hint of shimmer on the eyelids, well-defined brows, and fluttery lashes match the aesthetic vibe of the fit.

For jewellery, Rashmika wore long, statement earrings with pink and golden accents, which echoed the colours of her outfit. Her red stone-encrusted statement ring adds a royal touch to her look. The delicate bracelet matches the earrings and matches well with the accessories.

In some of the behind-the-scenes photos, we get a glimpse into the actor's playful personality - playful and traditional. From comfy graphic tees to an elegant saree look, Rashmika just showed how easy it is for the diva to go from ease and comfort to creating a fashion moment.