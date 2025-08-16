Janhvi Kapoor Looks Like A "Sundari" In A Pink Floral Saree

If anyone knows how to style a saree right, it's Janhvi Kapoor. From making heads turn on the red carpet to getting it right on promotions, Janhvi Kapoor knows how to bring her A-game when it comes to traditional outfits.

Janhvi Kapoor recently took to her Instagram to share a simple yet stunning pink floral saree. Looking ethereal in a bright floral saree, Janhvi Kapoor tapped into the retro era with this outfit. With shades of pink all over, the saree has a splash of blue, orange, and red all over it. Featuring watercolour floral prints, the fabric of the saree appears light and flowy and has a summer vibe.

The sleeveless blouse has a modern cut, which allows the saree to maintain its chic yet classic vibe. Her hair is styled in soft, voluminous waves cascading over her shoulder, giving the outfit an edge.

For accessories, Janhvi Kapoor wore a pair of statement jhumkas in silver with green embellishments, which added a touch to the otherwise pink-dominated palette. She wears a stack of chunky oxidized bangles, further enhancing the ethnic undertone of her look. The accessories are bold, but the saree managed to steal the highlight of the ensemble.

Her makeup is soft yet glamourous, with smokey eyes, long lashes, and nude glossy lips. The tiny black bindi on her forehead gives the overall look a touch of desi charm.

Overall, Janhvi Kapoor's latest look are on point with her the lead role she is playing in the movie Param Sundari alongside Sidharth Malhotra.