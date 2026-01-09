Farah Khan's Rs 90 Crore Net Worth: Lavish Mumbai Home, Cars, And YouTube Channel

Farah Khan needs no introduction. The ace Indian choreographer and director is celebrating her 61st birthday today. She started with choreographing the songs of Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992), and now she has a net worth of $10 million (Rs 89.90 crore), according to a Times Entertainment report.

After establishing herself as one of the best choreographers of Hindi cinema and winning seven Filmfare Awards for Best Choreography, she ventured into direction with Main Hoon Na (2004), starring Shah Rukh Khan, Sushmita Sen, Zayed Khan, Suniel Shetty, and Amrita Rao. It was a blockbuster hit. She also earned the Filmfare Award for Best Director for the same.

As the choreographer, director, writer, producer, and actor is celebrating her birthday today, we bring you a sneak peek into her net worth.

Inside Farah Khan's Lavish Mumbai Home

Well! There is no official report about the cost of Farah Khan's sea-facing home in Mumbai. However, we know that it is worth way more than Rs 15 crore. In a YouTube video in October 2025, the director told Rakhi Sawant that her house costs more than the amount quoted by the security guard.

She quipped, "My house isn't worth Rs 15 crore, brother! Why are you lowering my market rate? Even the watchman's quarters here are worth Rs 15 crore!"

Farah Khan's Car Collection

Farah Khan owns some of the most luxurious rides in the world. Why not? She is one of the best choreographers and directors in Bollywood. According to the same report, she owns a BMW 730Ld, which costs between Rs 92 lakh and Rs 1.42 crore.

Another envy-worthy ride in her garage is a Mercedes-Benz GLA 350, which comes with a price tag of somewhere between Rs 58 lakh and Rs 63 lakh. Not to mention other rides she has received as gifts from Shah Rukh Khan.

In January 2025, Farah Khan told Archana Puran Singh, "Shah Rukh Khan gives me a car after every film."

Farah Khan's Massive YouTube Income

Farah Khan teamed up with her home cook, Dilip Kumar, and kick-started Fun With Farah. She visits celebrities, shows a sneak peek into their homes, and has elaborate, mouth-watering meals with them.

A few months ago, she opened up about her "massive earnings" from vlogging. "In my entire career, maybe in a year, I have not made so much money, even though I have directed so many films and all," the director added.

"It's my channel, so no OTT platform or production house is telling me 'yeh toh kaatna hi padega', nor is any TV channel saying you can only bring this guest on, which I used to hate. The demarcation that this one is an A-lister and the other one is tacky - I used to hate that," Khan further noted.

If you follow Farah Khan, you would also know that she has also hosted and judged television shows, including Tere Mere Beech Mein, Entertainment Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega, Bigg Boss, and Celebrity MasterChef.

