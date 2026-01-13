Inside Vir Das's New Mumbai Home With No Decor And Mismatched Vibes

Actor-comedian Vir Das recently welcomed filmmaker Farah Khan and her home cook Dilip into his boho-chic home. On Monday, January 12, Farah dropped a video on her YouTube channel, offering a glimpse into Vir's minimally stunning abode.

Speaking about his house, the Happy Patel actor joked, "No decor. This house is a collection of things we love. Nothing matches." He told Farah Khan that he has been living in this flat for a year, and before that, he was in Goa for five years.

Inside Vir Das's Humble House In Mumbai

The moment one steps inside the residence, they are greeted by a relaxed, eclectic and quietly thoughtful vibe, far from a glossy, showroom-style celebrity space. The interiors are replete with earthy tones, cosy corners and an unmistakable sense of comfort. Ivory walls and wooden furniture offer just the right amount of contrast. Meanwhile, the warm lighting setup lends the space a soft, lived-in glow.

A myriad of portraits, illustrations and art pieces dominate the walls, reflecting Vir Das's love for art, storytelling and travel. The decor appears unfussy yet intentional, suggesting the comedian's fondness for whimsy and personal expression. Every aspect in his home feels as if nothing is placed for effect. Reason? Each element appears to be in a spot just organically, which again contributes to the property's lived-in charm.

The living area is warm and inviting, with a focus on natural textures and a minimalist aesthetic – minus sharp lines and high-gloss finishes. Think relaxed seating, tactile fabrics, multi-hued couches and abstract furniture that fills you with a sense of belonging and simplicity rather than something that is exaggeratedly showroom-coded. Another noticeable feature is the ceiling-to-floor white curtains, decorated with vibrant leafy green prints, delivering a subtle touch of nature. The glass windows ensure that enough sunlight seeps into every nook and cranny of the house.

Coming to the dining space, the functional, welcoming and quietly stylish decor continues the same narrative. Interestingly, the kitchen area does not feel like a separate zone; instead, the spaces flow seamlessly into one another, reinforcing the home's open and breathable layout.

Vir Das also introduced Farah Khan and Dilip to his expansive backyard, brimming with greenery and dotted with a multitude of potted plants. The comedian explained that the lush space is meant for parties and other occasions where everyone can unwind and have a good time. Adding to the laid-back vibe are hanging wind chimes and other colourful decor items, which enhance the backyard's easy, celebratory charm.

Vir Das Says, "We Don't Live Particularly Fancy"

What impressed the viewers about Vir's home? It was not impeccably spotless. It looked warm and inviting, much like our houses. Noting the same, a user on X wrote, " Finally, a house that actually looks lived in, not like a magazine show house. They seem so humble and down to Earth."

Sharing this. Farah Khan who I love deeply came over to our house. Shivani and I are quite shy, and we don't live particularly fancy. This made my lady very happy 🙏❤️ @TheFarahKhan

— Vir Das (@thevirdas) January 12, 2026

Sharing the same post on X, Vir Das wrote, " Sharing this. Farah Khan, whom I love deeply, came over to our house. Shivani and I are quite shy, and we don't live particularly fancy. This made my lady very happy."

