Dubai Woman Shares How She Lost 12 Kg In 6 Months

Losing weight is never easy, but the journey can motivate others to start theirs. Most wonder what it takes to shed those extra kilos? The answer is simple - a mix of diet, exercise, and determination. A Dubai-based woman has now revealed her secret to losing 12 kg in just 7 months.

Sherry Peter shared her before-and-after transformation pictures on X. In the caption, she wrote, "August 2025 vs February 2026.12kgs down and in the best shape of my life." In another post, she detailed the fitness routine she followed to get in shape.

didn't expect this post to blow up but since everyone's asking, here's what worked:



- 10k steps daily. i've been doing this for over a year now. started long before i touched a gym and never stopped



- weights and pilates 4-5 days a week.



1. 10k Steps Daily

Walking 10,000 steps daily is an effective strategy for weight loss. It burns approximately 300–500 extra calories per day. "I've been doing this for over a year now. started long before I touched a gym and never stopped," Sherry wrote.

2. Weights And Pilates 4-5 Days A Week

Combining weightlifting and Pilates 4–5 days a week works for sustainable weight loss. Strength training raises your resting metabolism, while Pilates builds your core strength. "I stopped following a perfect plan & just did whatever got me through the door," she added.

3. Emsculpt Neo Twice A Week

Emsculpt Neo is a body contouring treatment that simultaneously burns fat and builds muscle in 30-minute sessions. It is effective on the abdomen, buttocks, arms, calves, and thighs.

4. Diet

Effective weight loss involves following a calorie-deficient diet that focuses on high-fibre and nutrient-dense foods. You should also limit your sugar and refined carbohydrate consumption while staying hydrated. "Deficit is hard, so green tea became my emotional support whenever I wanted to snack," Sherry mentioned.

5. Quitting Alcohol

Cutting alcohol is a highly effective way to reduce calorie intake. You end up saving hundreds of calories per drink. Sherry explained, "I was still socially drinking until December, so I still felt puffy most of the time. The real game changer was the last 8-12 weeks when I cut alcohol and actually locked in on pilates + gym + walking everywhere."

While most people are aware that walking more and eating less is a straightforward path to weight loss, sharing real weight loss stories like Sherry's helps them get the motivation they need to embark on their own.

