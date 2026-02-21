Nutritionist Who Lost 22 Kg Shares A Vegetarian Meal Plan To Help You Lose 2 Kg In 7 Days

Weight loss often gets linked to starving, skipping meals, or following extreme trends. Many people think they need fancy detox drinks or imported superfoods to see results. But sustainable fat loss usually comes down to simple, balanced meals eaten consistently.

That is the approach content creator Neha Parihar, who lost 22 kg, recently shared on Instagram. She shared a vegetarian diet that she would follow if she wanted to lose 2 kg in 7 days.

Here is how her week looks:

Day 1

Neha suggests starting with warm lemon water and soaked chia seeds. Breakfast is besan chilla stuffed with paneer and green chutney. Mid-morning includes one fruit (apple or pear) and 10 soaked almonds. Lunch is moong dal with mixed veg salad. Evening snack is 150g Greek yoghurt with 1 tsp flax seeds. Dinner includes tofu bhurji, jowar roti and sautéed palak.

Day 2

Morning begins with jeera water and 4 soaked walnuts. Breakfast is a sprouts salad made with moong, chana, veggies and lemon. Mid-morning is guava or papaya. Lunch includes ½ cup brown rice, rajma and cucumber-tomato salad. Snack is buttermilk with roasted chana. Dinner is palak paneer (100g paneer), 1 bajra roti and stir-fried beans.

Day 3

The content creator recommends taking aloe vera in the morning. Breakfast options include vegetable oats upma, boiled egg whites (if eggetarian), or 50g paneer cubes. Mid-morning is one orange with 1 tbsp pumpkin seeds. Snack is green tea with roasted makhana. Dinner is grilled tofu with sautéed broccoli and zucchini.

Day 4

Morning drink is haldi-ginger water. Breakfast includes two medium moong dal chillas with curd dip. Mid-morning snack is apple slices with 1 spoon of peanut butter. Evening snack is a protein smoothie made with unsweetened protein isolate, almond milk, and cocoa. Dinner features paneer tikka with sautéed vegetables like beans, bell peppers and mushrooms.

Day 5

The creator suggests repeating warm lemon water with soaked chia. Breakfast is ragi dosa with dal-rich sambhar and chutney. Mid-morning is a pear with 1 tbsp sunflower seeds. Lunch includes two small jowar rotis, tur dal, bhindi sabzi, and salad. Snack is a Greek yoghurt bowl with chia and berries or pomegranate. Dinner is tofu curry with sautéed spinach and ½ cup millet pulao.

Day 6

Morning starts with herbal tea and 5 soaked almonds. Breakfast is vegetable poha with soy chunks for protein. Mid-morning includes kiwi or orange with 1 tbsp flax seeds. Lunch is quinoa khichdi with moong dal and veggies plus cucumber raita. Snack is buttermilk with a small handful of roasted peanuts. Dinner is paneer bhurji (100 g paneer), 1 bajra roti and sauteed green beans.

Day 7

Take warm water and an amla shot in the morning. Breakfast is vegetable idlis with lentil-rich sambhar. Mid-morning is papaya with 1 tbsp pumpkin seeds. Lunch is ½ cup brown rice with kala chana curry and salad. Snack is herbal tea with 20g roasted makhana. Dinner includes tofu and veggie stir-fry, 1 jowar roti and tomato soup.

Neha Parihar's plan shows one thing clearly. Weight loss does not mean eating less. It means eating smart.

