Inside <i>Shark Tank</i>'s Aman Gupta's Rs 52 Crore Apartment In Gurugram With 300-Year-Old Olive Plant And Abstract Art

Aman Gupta, co-founder of boAt and a judge on Shark Tank India, leads a luxurious life. From international holidays to a Rs 720 crore net worth, according to The Times of India, calling him a successful entrepreneur is an understatement.

For season 9 of Asian Paints' Where The Heart Is series, Aman Gupta and his wife, Priya Gupta, invited the team of Asian Paints into their swanky apartment, spanning over 7,000 sq ft, in Gurugram. And you will be amazed to witness how beautifully the couple has decorated their humble abode.

Inside Aman Gupta's Rs 52 Crore Apartment In Gurugram

According to a Network 18 report, Aman Gupta bought the apartment for Rs 52.3 crore in DLF Camellias in August 2022. He officially registered it in March 2025 and paid a stamp duty of Rs 3.66 crore.

People living in Delhi-NCR know that the DLF Camellias is one of the most expensive residential societies in the national capital region. As you enter Aman's house, he welcomes you into a spacious living room that seamlessly blends into the dining space, which was his idea when an architect was designing it.

Soft white and grey walls add a luxe touch to the entire space. Not to mention the abstract art pieces, walnut wood furniture, and boAt-inspired art installation that instantly grabs the attention and ties everything in the room together.

Aman Gupta wanted his house not to be structured rigidly, but it must have a flow. As he said it, his younger daughter was spotted riding her little bicycle in the house. The open-plan layout is what makes his home different from congested apartments in metropolitan cities.

Aman Gupta's Gurugram Home Features A Giant Balcony And A 300-Year-Old Olive Plant

In Aman Gupta's living room, a floor-to-ceiling glass wall opens into a huge balcony with a cosy seating area, where the businessman and his family unwind. Adorned with a 300-year-old olive plant and artworks, nothing beats its charm - especially during the monsoon or when the warmth of the winter sun lights up the space.

The living space also has a boat, which Aman initially did not want, but Priya insisted they must have. The artefact is a tribute to boAt, Aman's company, and Priya said that she is forever grateful for it. It features crimson dried blooms, and Priya calls it the "boat of abundance".

The living room has an L-shaped couch, grey-toned walls, textured throws, and black accents. The couple's bedroom, daughter's room, and family den boast pastel-hued walls and soothing themes.

The house also has a den for Aman, which is vibrant, maximal, and in stark contrast to the rest of the home. It features a bottle‑green brick wall, an array of tech and audio products, and pop art starring heroes and villains.

Interestingly, the powder room in the house is probably the most striking space. It has a hand‑painted tiger, vibrant bathroom fixtures, and Aman's signature aviators - all set against a tropical backdrop.

Aman and Priya have built a home where their hearts truly live and beat together.

