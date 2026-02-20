Fitness Coach Explains Why Intermittent Fasting Works In Your 20s But Not In 30s

Intermittent fasting is a popular weight-loss strategy, but its effectiveness can vary with age and lifestyle. Fitness coach Neha Agarwalla spoke about following this eating pattern in her 20s. However, it stopped working for her once she entered her 30s.

In a post shared on Instagram, she wrote, "Intermittent fasting worked for me. Until it didn't. In my early to mid-20s, I intermittently fasted for many years. I was coaching clients from 6-11 am. No time to sit. No time to eat. Just black coffee and work. And honestly? It didn't feel that hard. So I thought...Cool. I'm someone who does well without breakfast. And I carried that habit with me for years."

Why Intermittent Fasting Did Not Work For Neha In Her 30s

Once she entered her 30s, Neha's routine changed. She started working a 9-to-5 job, spent more time sitting, and had a less chaotic lifestyle. Despite trying to stick to intermittent fasting, she noticed that skipping breakfast led to late lunches, intense evening hunger, random snacking, and unhealthy cravings. Her eating habits became more erratic, and she ended up feeling unsatisfied.

When intermittent fasting stopped delivering results, she shifted her focus to improving her diet. The fitness coach began eating a proper breakfast with 30–50g of protein. Her meals included eggs, protein bread or yoghurt, fruit, protein milk or a protein source, and cereal. Breakfast was followed by a regular lunch, a chia pudding snack at 4–5 pm, and dinner at 7–7:30 pm.

The results? No crazy hunger, no random snacking, and no cravings. "I am not intermittent fasting anymore...but I am actually eating fewer calories now because I am not fighting my hunger all day. Big lesson for me: What worked for you at 22 might not work at 32. Your routine changes. Your body changes. Your body needs change. Your nutrition should too," she concluded.

There is no perfect diet – only what fits your life, manages your hunger, and is sustainable at your current stage.

