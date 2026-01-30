Wellness Influencer Claims Intermittent Fasting Is A "Recipe For Disaster" For Women

Founder Preethi Kasireddy of fertility coaching clinic, Ferta, recently shared a candid post about her own experience with intermittent fasting.

The tweet has set off yet another social media debate, reopening a question that refuses to die down. Is this wildly popular weight-loss method actually working against women's health?

Kasireddy called it "one of the worst things" she did for her hormones.

She wrote that her free T3 levels dropped significantly, slowing her metabolism, while cortisol levels stayed elevated in the mornings. She felt cold constantly, her periods became lighter, and overall, she described the approach as "just a recipe for disaster for women".

Kasireddy also warned against skipping breakfast, arguing that it forces the body to run on cortisol instead of food, which can eventually downregulate thyroid function and suppress reproductive health. "Eating breakfast is a power move," she added, pushing back against what she sees as misleading wellness advice online.

Intermittent fasting, is one of the Internet's favourite weight-loss tools, repeatedly resurfacing in trends, reels, and transformation stories. While it does work for some people, the question experts keep returning to is whether women experience it differently.

What Is intermittent Fasting And Why It keeps Going Viral

Intermittent fasting, or IF, focuses on when you eat rather than what you eat.

The most common version is the 16:8 method, where you fast for 16 hours and eat within an eight-hour window. Supporters say it simpliwfies dieting, helps with weight loss, and improves metabolic health.

Science does back some of these claims. Multiple studies show that IF can lead to weight loss, reduced waist circumference, and better blood sugar control, especially in people who are overweight or at risk of type 2 diabetes. However, experts also point out that these benefits are often similar to what you'd see with regular calorie-restricted diets, and long-term data is still limited.

So where do women fit into this picture?

What Experts Say

Dr Supriya Awasthi, Dean, School of Allied Health Science at Noida International University, says intermittent fasting is not automatically harmful for all women, but it is far from universally safe.

"Although intermittent fasting may not be detrimental to all females; there are instances where each female will do better with other approaches," she explains. "With their hormonal cycles, females will have much higher sensitivities to longer durations of no food intake than males will."

Multiple studies show that IF can lead to weight loss. Photo: Freepik

According to Dr Awasthi, prolonged fasting can raise cortisol levels, the body's primary stress hormone. Elevated cortisol can disrupt menstrual cycles, slow metabolism, and affect mood. This risk becomes even more relevant for women dealing with PCOS, thyroid dysfunction, irregular cycles, or high stress.

She adds that while some women may see benefits, "applying a much stricter or an extended duration intermittent fasting strategy will typically produce negative consequences to female hormonal regulation and health if done haphazardly".

In simple terms, what works for one body may seriously backfire for another.

Why Many Women Struggle With Fasting

Akshita Singla, Co-Founder of Akya Wellness and a certified nutrition coach, agrees that the female body tends to be more sensitive to stressors like hunger and low energy intake.

"Intermittent fasting is not necessarily harmful for women," she says.

"Each woman's body can respond so differently that is why intermittent fasting for some could be a good thing but for others, especially when their nutritional requirements are not met, it can be harmful."

Singla explains that female bodies are biologically more complex, and when stress signals such as fasting are not handled well, they can trigger hormonal disruptions. These may show up as worsened PMS, disrupted ovulation, higher cortisol levels, poor sleep, and increased fatigue.

What About Women With PCOS

Both experts stress that women with PCOS need to be especially careful. Dr Awasthi points out that many women with PCOS already struggle with insulin resistance and hormonal imbalances, which fasting can sometimes worsen rather than fix.

Singla adds that weight loss for women with PCOS is rarely about simply eating less.

"PCOS causes a hormonal imbalance, inflammation, insulin resistance, and often chronic stress," she says. "It is important to focus on the root causes and develop a long-term plan."

That plan, according to her, should include adequate protein, strength training, better sleep, and stress management. She also suggests anti-inflammatory foods like turmeric, ginger, berries, and omega-3s, while cutting down on processed foods, refined oils, and excess sugar. Evidence-based supplements such as inositol, omega-3, and magnesium may also help when used appropriately.

So Is Intermittent Fasting Bad For Women

The short answer is no, but it is not a one-size-fits-all solution either.

Research shows that intermittent fasting can be safe and moderately effective for weight loss and metabolic health in many adults. However, women, particularly those with hormonal sensitivities, high stress levels, or conditions like PCOS and thyroid disorders, may experience more downsides than benefits if fasting is too aggressive or poorly planned.

Experts emphasise that skipping meals without meeting nutritional needs, or pushing the body into prolonged stress, can do more harm than good.

The Final Bite

Intermittent fasting is not the villain social media sometimes makes it out to be, nor is it the miracle solution it is often sold as. For some women, it may help with weight management and metabolic health. For others, especially those with hormonal concerns, it can disrupt cycles, increase stress, and slow metabolism.

The real takeaway is that women's bodies respond differently to fasting, and weight loss should never come at the cost of hormonal health. Sustainable eating patterns, adequate nutrition, and stress management often matter far more than sticking rigidly to a trending fasting window.

