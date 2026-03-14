Maharashtra Doctor Shares How A Couple Lost 7 Kg In 76 Days

Weight loss is not a magic trick that you can learn, apply, and look fit. It's an arduous journey that tests your strength, patience, and willpower, and requires consistency throughout. However, the journey becomes easier when your partner joins you and shares your fitness goals.

Dr Sayajirao Gaikwad, a Kolhapur-based homoeopathic practitioner who helps patients manage PCOS, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, and obesity, shared that a couple came to him with a common goal - to lose weight. They ate home-cooked food, and both of them lost 7 kg in 2.5 months.

The couple's testimony revealed that the man went from 71 kg to 64 kg, while his wife went from 82 kg to 75 kg. Not just that, he also revealed that his swelling, LDL levels, and belly fat had reduced significantly. His constipation issue also got resolved.

"This was not a crash diet but a sustainable way of eating that fits easily into daily life," the testimony read.

Further sharing the couple's progress report, Dr Sayajirao Gaikwad mentioned seven steps that helped them lose 7 kg in 76 days.

Eat 2 Structured Meals A Day

The expert suggested eating two structured meals every day and sticking to the routine. He also asked them to avoid mid-meal or constant snacking, which is one of the reasons why many people put on weight.

Prioritise Protein

According to the expert, making protein a crucial part of every meal is the key to weight loss. He advised the couple to incorporate eggs, lentils, curd, and paneer into their diet.

Eliminated Refined Carbohydrates

Next, the homoeopathy practitioner suggested eliminating refined carbohydrates from the diet. The couple was strictly prohibited from consuming sweets, sugar, and bakery foods.

Add Fibre-Rich Vegetables To Diet

The expert advised the couple to add fibre-rich veggies to their meals every day. It was a non-negotiable in the diet plan, and it boosts satiety and helps to regulate glucose levels in the blood.

2.5 months.

One couple.

Simple home-cooked food.



✅ Results:

• Weight ↓ 7 kg (both)

• HbA1c improved

• LDL cholesterol ↓

• Waist ↓ ~3 inches

• Constipation resolved

• Energy levels ↑



No crash diets.

No supplements.

Just disciplined nutrition. pic.twitter.com/d2302h5Iti — Dr.Sayajirao Gaikwad (@DietDrsayajirao) March 9, 2026

Avoid Processed Food

Burgers, pizzas, and samosas are lip-smacking, but they are processed foods. Experts always ask their patients to avoid them if they are trying to lose weight. Dr Sayajirao Gaikwad told the couple to consume only home-cooked meals and avoid ultra-processed foods.

Walk 30-40 Minutes A Day

You can eat every healthy food on the planet, but the weighing scale won't budge even a millimetre if you are not physically active. The expert asked the couple to walk 30-40 minutes a day, especially after meals.

Be Consistent

Weight loss does not happen overnight. A walk on Monday, home-cooked meals on Tuesday, and the hope of seeing movement on the weighing scale by Wednesday is unrealistic. One has to remain consistent, which is exactly what the couple did for 10-12 weeks, and they saw the results.

To lose weight is no easy task and certainly not as enjoyable as indulging in refined carbs that help you put on a few extra pounds. However, if you remain consistent, avoid distractions as much as possible, keep your cravings in check, and remain physically active, the results will push you towards your goal.

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