Maharashtra Doctor Reveals How His Patient Lost 11 Kg In 95 Days

Weight loss stories flood social media every day. Most promise quick results, hacks, or shortcuts. But once in a while, a post stands out because it keeps things simple and real. That is exactly what happened when Dr Sayajirao Gaikwad, a homoeopathy practitioner from Maharashtra, shared a powerful success story on X.

Maharashtra Doctor Reveals How His Patient Went From 100 Kg To 89 Kg In 3 Months

In his post, Dr Gaikwad highlighted the progress of one of his clients. He shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat featuring a photo of a weighing scale that read 89.1 kg. The message from the client said it all. “Sir, from 100 to 89 in 3 months and 5 days. Thank you,” it read.

In response, the doctor replied with a reminder that many people following a weight loss diet need to hear. “Well done. Sustainable fat loss comes from discipline, not shortcuts. Stay consistent.”

11 kg weight loss in ~3 months (100 → 89 kg)

What actually working ⬇️

- protein-first meals: eggs, chicken, paneer = better satiety & muscle preservation

- more vegetables & legumes = fibre, micronutrients, gut health

- no grains & no sugar = lower insulin spikes, easier fat… pic.twitter.com/p0CF0ljED1 — Dr.Sayajirao Gaikwad (@DietDrsayajirao) January 8, 2026

Instead of celebrating with hype, Dr Sayajirao Gaikwad used the moment to explain what actually worked for his client. His approach was not about eating less or starving. It was about eating better and staying consistent.

Protein-First Meals

Dr Gaikwad stressed the importance of starting meals with protein. Foods like eggs, chicken and paneer were key. They protect muscle while losing fat, which is important for long-term results.

More Vegetables And Legumes

Vegetables and legumes played a big role in the plan. These foods are rich in fibre and micronutrients.

No Grains And No Sugar

The plan avoided grains and sugar completely. According to the doctor, this helps reduce insulin spikes. Lower insulin levels make it easier for the body to burn fat.

Whole Foods Only

Another key point was sticking to whole, unprocessed foods. These foods help regulate appetite naturally. There is no need to obsess over calories when the food itself supports better hunger control and metabolism.

Summing it up, Dr Gaikwad wrote, “Fat loss is not about ‘less food', it's about better food + consistency. Simple dietary changes, sustained daily, can dramatically improve metabolic health.”

Also Read | Lose Up To 13 Kg In 90 Days: Fitness Coach Shares A Diet Plan