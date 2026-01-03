Lose Up to 13 Kg in 90 Days: Fitness Coach Shares A Diet Plan

Weight loss is one of those goals almost everyone has thought about at some point. But sticking to it is where most people struggle. There is too much advice online, too many rules, and too many “quick fixes” that do not last. Crash diets leave you tired. Extreme workouts lead to burnout. And after a few weeks, motivation drops.

That is why more fitness experts are now talking about routines instead of restrictions for weight loss. Fitness coach Dan Go has shared a clear example of this approach on X. In a post, he explains a daily routine designed to help people lose 20–30 pounds (9-13 kg) in 90 days. His idea is not about doing something extreme for a short time, but about creating a system that works on autopilot.

Dan Go writes, “If you want a daily routine that will help you lose 20–30 pounds in 90 days on autopilot, copy this.”

In the comments, the fitness coach broke down the entire plan in detail, covering mornings, meals, workouts, snacks and sleep.

Morning: Hydration And Priming

Starts the day with hydration and mental focus. Before coffee, he suggests drinking water with electrolytes and adding 5g of creatine. He also recommends delaying caffeine by 60 to 90 minutes to avoid energy crashes later in the day.

To set the mood for better food choices, he advises adding 5 to 10 minutes of meditation. This helps calm the mind and reduce cravings.

First Meal: Protein, Fibre And Fat

The first meal comes 1 to 2 hours after waking up and follows a simple rule: protein first. Dan Go shares three levels so people can pick what suits their lifestyle. Level 1 is a protein shake with fruit. Level 2 includes Greek yoghurt with protein powder, berries and chia seeds. Level 3 is a more solid meal with eggs, egg whites, sourdough and vegetables. According to the fitness expert, “Each option keeps hunger low, energy high and fat loss steady.”

Lunch: Protein Forward, Carbs On Purpose

Lunch is kept simple and repeatable. The focus stays on lean protein, vegetables and healthy fats. Carbs are added only when needed, especially if you train in the afternoon.

Dan Go shares examples like grilled salmon with avocado and greens, or chicken stir-fry with eggs and mixed vegetables. These meals are easy to prepare and remove guesswork from the day.

Snacks: Pause Before You Eat

Instead of mindless snacking, Dan Go suggests checking in with your body first. He shares two easy rules.

The veggie test asks if you would eat raw carrots right now. If not, you are probably not hungry. The water rule suggests drinking a glass of water and waiting 20 minutes. If hunger stays, choose something high in protein or fibre.

Greek yoghurt, jerky, fruit, or raw veggies are snacks you should prefer.

Exercise: Keep Metabolism Healthy

Exercise is about maintaining muscle and daily movement. Dan Go recommends lifting weights two to three times a week with full-body sessions. These include squats, hinges, pushes, pulls and carries.

Along with that, daily walking is key. He suggests 7,000 to 10,000 steps a day, with morning walks and post-meal walks being ideal. As he explains, “Keeping muscle and movement are the real metabolism boosters.”

Dinner: Early, Balanced And Satisfying

Dinner should be your final meal, eaten 3 to 5 hours before bed. This helps with sleep and digestion.

Examples include salmon with sweet potato and asparagus, or sirloin with rice, broccoli, and avocado. The fitness coach also clears a common myth by saying, “Carbs at night don't cause fat gain. They actually help you sleep better.”

Night: Downshift For Better Sleep

The day ends with a calm wind-down routine. Dim lights, a cool room, blackout shades and no screens an hour before bed are recommended. A warm shower or light stretching helps relax the body. Magnesium and glycine are optional for better sleep.

Putting it all together, Dan Go reminds readers that habits shape results. “You are what you repeatedly do.” Follow this routine long enough, and weight loss stops feeling like a struggle. It simply becomes part of your lifestyle.

