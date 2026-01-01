Jacqueline Fernandez Shares How Going Vegetarian Changed Her Body: "My Weight Stopped Yo-Yoing"

Jacqueline Fernandez often shares glimpses of her diet and workout routine on social media. With 70.3 million followers on Instagram, the 40-year-old actor is an icon when it comes to fashion and fitness.

In an October interview with Curly Tales, she opened up about her journey with the vegetarian diet. Jacqueline shared how plant-based meals have changed her body and helped her to stay fit and achieve a natural glow on her face.

Jacqueline Fernandez On Turning Vegetarian

For many people, turning vegetarian or vegan is more of a spiritual or wellness journey, but one that takes time to show results. However, for Jacqueline Fernandez, plant-based meals turned out to be magical potions helping her tick skincare goals.

"The crazy thing that happened when I turned completely vegetarian was I stopped getting acne; I suffered from a lot of adult acne before," the actor said in the video.

"My weight stopped yo-yoing, and I don't have the scientific explanation for it, but I didn't deal with - I didn't have any more bloating. I didn't have any more weight fluctuations, which I had a lot throughout my life," she further noted.

Vegetarian Meals Have Enough Options For Protein

While many believe that a vegetarian diet lacks protein, experts say that it is more about planning. A well-planned meal can have enough protein and dietary fibre that provide the body with essential nutrients.

Bursting myths on the same subject, Jacqueline said, "There are so many ways that protein actually sneaks into vegetarian food that we don't realise. I am able to still target my protein count every single day just through vegetables, beans, and tofu."

"There are actually so many alternatives, and if I need to actually turn to like a protein shake or something, there are amazing vegan options for that as well," she further shared.

In the same interview, Jacqueline also talked about how she maintains her oral hygiene by practising oil pulling every day for 5 minutes and keeps up with hydration by drinking a litre of detox water every morning.

Also Read | How Salman Khan Stays Fit At 60: Ghar Ka Khana, Weight Training, And Cardio