Jacqueline Fernandez Swears By Banana Skin Facial, Here's Why You Should Too

Jacqueline Fernandez has always been super chill about her skin routine. But that does not stop her face from looking flawless. She believes in simple goals like glowing daily, keeping things smooth and hydrated, and letting her natural beauty shine. Her skin always looks healthy, fresh, and effortless. No drama, no fuss - just cool, confident and totally radiant.

On Saturday, the Housefull 5 actor shared her skincare secret on her Instagram stories - A banana peel in her hand with a caption, “Banana skin facial time!”

How Is A Banana Skin Facial Done?

Doing a banana skin facial is the easiest thing ever. All you need is a ripe banana - eat the fruit and keep the peel. Wash your face first so it's clean, then gently rub the inside of the peel (the white fibrous part) all over your skin in small circles. Focus on areas where you have dryness, acne marks, or dullness. Leave the residue on your face for about 15-20 minutes so the skin can soak up the nutrients. After that, rinse with lukewarm water and pat dry. Do a patch test first to check for allergies.

5 Benefits Of Banana Skin Facial

1. Contains antioxidants: As per a 2025 study published in Springer Nature, banana peels are loaded with flavonoids, carotenoids and phenolic compounds like lutein, quercetin and gallocatechin. These help combat free radicals that age your skin.

2. Has anti-inflammatory properties: Banana peel is packed with trigonelline, ferulic acid and isovanillic acid. These compounds basically work to cool down skin inflammation, which means they can help ease acne redness. A study published in the Annals of Medicine & Surgery actually showed its strong anti-inflammatory powers.

3. Brrightening properties: Researchers tested extracts from Sucrier banana peel in lab studies for a study published in the International Journal of Medical Sciences. They found that using bananas for skin help slow down melanin production. In simple words, it may help reduce dark spots and uneven skin tone.

4. Antibacterial benefit for skin: According to a Healthline report, banana peel extracts have antimicrobial properties against acne-causing bacteria and other microbes, thanks to flavonoids, tannins and alkaloids.

5. Packed with skin-friendly nutrients: Banana peels come loaded with skin-loving stuff like vitamin C, lutein and potassium. A 2025 study published in the Journal of Applied Science and Engineering Management Research found that banana peel contains ingredients that work together to fight off damage, calm irritation, and keep bacteria in check.