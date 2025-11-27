How To Lose 15 Kg In 50 Days? Weight Loss Coach Shares 15 Tips

The journey to weight loss is never a bed of roses. Along with eating clean and daily exercise, you also need to stay focused and lead a disciplined life. If you wish to enter 2026 “fitter, slimmer and stronger”, then health and beauty expert Neha Parihar has some tips for you.

About a week ago, Neha Parihar, fitness and weight loss coach, shared a video on Instagram offering 15 rules to lose 15 kgs in 50 days. Before we get into the details, here is a 3-month breakdown:

Month ONE (Foundation Phase)

The lifestyle expert recommended starting the first month with a slight calorie deficit – without starving or cutting out meals – followed by 20–30 minutes of at-home exercises, proper hydration and practising personalised lifestyle guidelines. “You'll lose 5-6 kgs easily,” she guaranteed.

Month TWO (Momentum Phase)

She emphasised the need for a “deeper” calorie deficit in the second month to promote more fat loss. “Increase in Pprotein naturally, balance eating and add strength training,” she advised. This will help you shed another 6–7 kgs.

Month THREE (Winning Phase)

In the third month, Neha Parihar stressed the need to add more comfort food options with portion control, along with getting toned and learning how to maintain weight. “Reach your optimal weight, see hair, skin and gut health improve drastically”, leading to a 6–8 kg weight drop.

15 Simple Rules to Get Back in Shape

Detox First, Chai Next

Start with jeera water or an amla shot. No chai-biscuit first thing.

The 8-8 Eating Rule

Eat all meals between 8 AM – 8 PM only.

Limit The Big 3

Cut maida, rice flour and white sugar. Choose whole grains.

Start Carb Cycling

Alternate low-carb days with smart-carb days.

Protein Power In Every Meal

Paneer, dal, eggs and a hand-sized portion of chicken.

Pre-Meal Salad Ritual

Salad 15 mins before lunch or dinner to cut cravings.

Snack Smart, Snack Small

Roasted chana, yoghurt and cucumber. No fried snacks.

Oil Audit

Max 2–3 tsp per day. Use spray, steam or grill.

Fruit Window Rule

1 fruit/day, always before 6 PM.

No Chai/Coffee After 4 PM

Better sleep and fewer night cravings.

Dinner Deadline

Eat by 8 PM. Keep it light and easy to digest.

Hydration Discipline

3 litres of water and herbal teas daily.

Detox Day Weekly

1 day fruits, veggies and soups only.

Double Your Sabzi, Halve Your Roti

Half your plate equals veggies for fullness and fibre.

Spice It Slim

Use turmeric, cinnamon and jeera daily for fat burn.

In A Nutshell

There is no magic trick to losing weight. One has to work on their diet, exercise, and follow a routine charted by a fitness expert. If you follow through with a plan, you can certainly achieve your weight-loss goals.

Also Read | Struggling To Lose Belly Fat? Fitness Trainer Shares No Equipment Exercises To Shed Extra Kilos