Samantha Ruth Prabhu Redefines 'Softness' In An Ivory Saree, Pays Tribute To A Telugu Artist

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has revealed the first look of her upcoming Telugu action-family drama, Maa Inti Bangaaram, and it's already drawing attention. The film marks her return to the big screen, where she will be seen in a layered role. On the surface, she plays a calm, ideal daughter-in-law, but the character also has a fierce side with intense action sequences. Now, the actress dropped a series of glimpses on Instagram, teasing fans with one of her soft, subtle looks from the film.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu In An Ivory Saree

Samantha Ruth Prabhu undoubtedly charmed everyone in a subtle ivory and gold saree as part of the ‘Bapu Bomma Series'. Her six yards of elegance, according to the diva, is an ode to the artist, who made softness powerful and simplicity unforgettable.

The linen saree from the label Anavila, perfectly blended with the rich tones of the traditional setting and Samantha's signature look. It featured gota hand embroidery with delicate French lace edging. She paired her graceful avatar with an old-rose satin blouse with short sleeves and a deep neckline.

A pearl choker adorned with tiny drops, a matched pair of kanbalis, and golden bangles completed her accessories. For makeup, Samantha went for a dollop of highlighter on her cheeks, with a dewy foundation base. Smokey brown eyeshadow with winged eyes and thin strokes of kohl on her eyes added an oomph factor to her overall charm. She finished it off with defined eyebrows and a peachy tint on her lips.

Finally, a half-done hairdo complemented her look. She left her hair open to elegantly cascade down her shoulder with a few strands loose at the front. Altogether, Samantha turned out to be the epitome of elegance in the Bapu Bomma series.

Take a look here:

About The Artist Bapu

Bapu, whose full name was Sattiraju Lakshminarayana, was a Telugu artist, illustrator, cartoonist, screenwriter, and filmmaker. He is best remembered for his distinctive art style and his connection to Telugu culture and tradition. Bapu's illustrations, especially his drawings of women, became iconic. His female characters, often referred to as “Bapu Bommalu” (Bapu's dolls), were graceful, expressive, and rooted in tradition. They had sharp eyes and subtle emotions. These visuals were how Telugu audiences imagined classical beauty for decades.

Bapu also made a major mark in cinema. As a director and writer, he created acclaimed Telugu films like Sankarabharanam, Sagara Sangamam, Sita Kalyanam, and Srivariki Premalekha. Bapu died in 2017.

Contrary to Samantha's action-heavy persona in the recently released teaser of the upcoming movie, Maa Inti Bangaaram, her graceful look exuded utmost elegance.

