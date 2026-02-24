Why Samantha Calls Raj Nidimoru And Herself An "Irritating Couple" After Honeymoon Phase

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Raj Nidimoru married in December last year in an intimate ceremony in Coimbatore.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Samantha spoke warmly about their life together. She also sweetly mentioned that although she is well past what people call the "honeymoon phase," she still finds it difficult to travel even for a day without her husband, Raj.

What Samantha Said

She told Vogue, “Raj and I really are that irritating couple that does everything together."



She added, " We work together, we play together, we work out together with Paridhi (Paridhi Doshi, gym coach). And we love it. If I have to travel for even a day, I'm like... [pretends to swoon in distress.] I don't think it's a honeymoon phase. Too much time has passed for it to be that."

During the conversation, Samantha reflected on how she withdrew from the world following her divorce. "When I went through a separation, I closed up completely. I didn't think it would ever be possible to rely on someone else. Thankfully, I was vulnerable enough to accept that kind of love and friendship. And I'm a much better person because of the relationship I'm in, because of the person Raj (Nidimoru) is," she said.

She added that a recent interaction with an old friend helped her realise how far she has come. "I met an old friend a few days ago, and she sent me a voice note afterwards saying, 'This is the first time in a long time that I feel like you're not struggling to breathe.' I'm not performing any more."

About Samantha And Raj Nidimoru's Wedding

Their intimate ceremony, attended by close family and friends, was conducted according to the timeless yogic tradition of Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha-a unique consecration process designed to create a profound elemental bond between partners, one that transcends thought, emotion, and physicality.

Bhuta Shuddhi Vivaha, offered at the Linga Bhairavi abodes or select venues, purifies the five elements within the couple and their union, invoking Devi's grace for harmony, prosperity, and spiritual alignment as they embark on their life together.



