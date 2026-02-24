Breaking Down <i>Kennedy</i> Actor Aamir Dalvi's Fitness Routine: Home Food, Pink Salt, No Protein Shakes

Aamir Dalvi is currently basking in the success of Kennedy. Directed by Anurag Kashyap and headlined by Rahul Bhat and Sunny Leone, the film features Aamir in the role of a gangster named Saleem Kattawala. While his on-screen performance has received plenty of love from audiences, his striking physique has also caught attention and left many impressed.

Recently, the actor opened up about his fitness routine in an interview with The Indian Express. Aamir Dalvi revealed that he works out four to five days a week but does not believe in consuming protein shakes to build his body. Instead, he relies on simple, homegrown nutrition like eggs and chicken for protein and a mix of pink salt and lime in water for electrolytes.

What Aamir Dalvi Said

Aamir Dalvi said, “Whether you are an actor or not, being healthy is very important because it helps you get up for the day and for work. My routines are very basic. My target is four to five days a week of exercise, either at the gym or doing some form of activity. I try to eat clean. I do not believe in protein shakes or that kind of thing. I find them a little unreal and too much jazz, so I stay away from them. My electrolytes are pink salt and lime mixed with water. My protein sources are normal eggs and chicken. That is what I have been following, and God has been kind and kept me healthy till now.”

Talking about his diet, Aamir Dalvi described his meals as “very simple.” The actor said, “I am not a foodie at all, and I always prefer home food. Breakfast is jowar bajra roti with two eggs. Lunch is also jowar-bajra roti with a handful of vegetables cooked at home, dal chawal, and a little bit of chicken in either meal. That is how simple it is, and I love it that way. Whenever I know the next meal is coming, I look forward to it. Especially dal chawal; it brings the kid out in me and feels like a childhood memory. Dal chawal and achar, anytime and anywhere.”

The star also shared that he takes tea first thing in the morning. “I need my tea the moment I wake up. It is a tea I make myself. I cannot have it from anyone else. It is made by me, had by me, and enjoyed by me,” Aamir Dalvi shared.

In a world obsessed with fancy fitness fads, Aamir Dalvi's simple, disciplined lifestyle is a refreshing reminder that consistency and clean habits still do the real work.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



Also Read: Dubai Woman Shares How She Lost 12 Kg In 6 Months