Tamannaah Bhatia's Trainer Reveals The "Worst Food" For Weight Loss

Celebrity fitness instructor Siddhartha Singh, who has trained Tamannaah Bhatia, among other renowned personalities, shared a valuable insight for the weight-loss journey. The fitness trainer, known for his high-intensity workout sessions with a focus on sustainable fat loss, also keeps sharing tidbits on mindful eating and nutrition. In a video posted on Instagram, he revealed the single worst food you must eradicate from your life if you want to lose weight.

"Single Worst Food" For Weight Loss

While unveiling a glass filled with French fries, Siddharth says, “In this bag is the single worst food you can have on your fitness journey if you want to lose any weight.” French fries, prepared by cutting potatoes into even strips, drying them, and deep-frying until golden and crispy, are undoubtedly among the most popular snack items. However, these contain several underlying concerns that not only hamper your weight-loss journey but also contribute to significant factors that deter overall health.

In the same video, the fitness trainer then went on to explain the “oil sponge” effect of the French fries, sharing his only concern about the food item. “It (French fries) is like a sponge that will absorb all the oil, and when you eat it, all that oil goes inside you.”

He calls them hyperpalatable and continues, "Hyperpalatable means if you have one, you will have to eat 50,” highlighting the alluring effect of the fries, which can create a massive caloric load without offering much nutritional value to the body.

He further explains, “This food will take you on a blood sugar roller coaster. High fat, high carb, you eat it, and after 10 minutes, you're hungry again, but your blood sugar goes up and then falls down.”

In order to eradicate the vicious cycle of the fries that occurs the moment you start snacking, Siddhartha mentions, "Stop having French fries. Eradicate them from your life, from your system. Send this reel to somebody who likes French fries because this is not doing them any good at all."

He further calls French fries “hyper-palatable” in the caption and shares, "Easy to overeat. Hyper-palatable. Hard to stop at just a few. Do you avoid them completely during fat loss or fit them in smartly?"

Concludingly, if you want to improve your metabolic health and lose weight, then Siddhartha's message is clear: it's time to bid adieu to the French fries.

Also Read | Dubai Woman Shares How She Lost 12 Kg In 6 Months

