Dermatologist Reveals One Habit That Helped Her Lose 15 Kg Post C-Section

Post-pregnancy weight loss can be a real challenge. Hormones are all over the place, sleep is scarce and finding time for yourself feels impossible. But with a solid plan and support, you can get back on track. Doctor Aparajita Lamba shares the one switch she made that helped her lose 15 kg after a C-section.

In a video posted on Instagram, the dermatologist said, "Shifting from chai to black coffee was a habit that helped me lose 15 kg post a C-section. It's great for skin, amazing for heart health, and promotes longevity."

Benefits Of Black Coffee

1. Skin Health: Rich in polyphenols, black coffee helps reduce oxidative stress and protect collagen from breakdown, hence fewer wrinkles. When consumed in moderation, it helps reduce acne, fade dark circles, minimise puffy eyes, and protect against UV damage.

2. Heart Health: Moderate coffee intake is associated with reduced risk of cardiovascular disease and stroke. The beverage combats oxidative stress, which protects cardiovascular tissue, while its caffeine content can help maintain healthy cholesterol levels.

3. Longevity: Coffee improves metabolic efficiency by mimicking mild caloric restriction effects. Regular consumption is linked to lower all-cause mortality. Black coffee drinkers have a lower risk of death from all causes.

4. Physical Performance: Drinking black coffee roughly 30-60 minutes before a workout can increase adrenaline levels in your blood. This "fight-or-flight" hormone prepares your body for intense exertion.

5. Weight Management: Black coffee is virtually calorie-free. It can boost your metabolic rate by 3-11% and stimulate thermogenesis, helping your body burn fat more efficiently. It also acts as a natural appetite suppressant to reduce cravings.

