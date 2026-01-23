Samantha Ruth Prabhu Had 'Fun' Taking On The Push-Up Challenge

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's fitness diaries motivate us to take workouts seriously. From yoga to the gym, and swimming to ice baths, the actress leaves no stone unturned when it comes to prioritising her mental and physical well-being.

On Friday, January 23, Samantha dropped a video on Instagram offering fans a peek into her gym session. In the clip, the 38-year-old was seen giving it her all while performing a set of challenging push-up variations. Dressed in an all-brown athleisure outfit, she executed the exercises with remarkable balance, power, and control, highlighting her impressive upper-body strength.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Takes On The Push-Up Challenge

The text layout read, “Nothing beats a woman on a mission”. Samantha Ruth Prabhu also gave a lovely shoutout to fitness coach Emmy White for inspiring her to take on the challenge. “Thanks, Wmmy White, for the challenge. I had fun with it. Who is next?” read her side note.

Push-Ups And Their Benefits

Push-ups, a traditional bodyweight workout, target the chest, shoulders, triceps, and core muscles. They are a simple strength-training exercise requiring no equipment and can be performed almost anywhere. Some of the benefits of doing push-ups include a faster metabolism, enhanced upper-body strength, improved core stability, efficient blood circulation, and better heart health. They also strengthen bones and joints, boost mental focus, and encourage a healthy lifestyle.

Did you know Samantha Ruth Prabhu can also nail a difficult dead hang? The actress demonstrated it herself with her workout partners, trainers Pavneet Chhabra and Paridhi Joshi, in a separate Instagram entry. The trio held the position for a full one and a half minutes.

“It is s not about how you look. Not about genetics. Not about muscle mass or flexed selfies. It is about how strong you are when no one is watching,” captioned Samantha.

Dead hangs are a type of bodyweight exercise that is simple yet highly effective, requiring no additional equipment. They help build grip strength, boost shoulder stability, and improve posture. The workout is also excellent for relaxing tense muscles and enhancing endurance.

