Samantha Ruth Prabhu Swears By An Anti-Inflammatory Diet To Stay Fit And In Shape. Know All About This Diet

Call it unrealistic expectations or the norm, celebrities often go the extra mile to stay fit and healthy. Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of those celebrities who is always busy working out when she is off work. But the actor recently revealed it is not just exercise that helps her, a healthy diet also plays a pivotal role in her fitness.

In a chat with celebrity nutritionist Ryan Fernando, the Kushi actor revealed all about following an anti-inflammatory diet and how she doesn't believe in following cheat meals.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu On Following An Anti-Inflammatory Diet

During the conversation, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared that she never gained weight as a teenager, so she could eat anything. However, she follows a "strict diet" now.

She explained, "I didn't know that it was not just about the weight, but also about inflammation that could manifest in many other ways. My diet is mostly anti-inflammatory. It is just about finding what doesn't work for you and eliminating it from your diet."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu says that she eats the same thing every day and has "no cheat days".

Samantha Ruth Prabhu follows an anti-inflammatory diet. Photo: Instagram/samantharuthprabhuoffl

What Is An Anti-Inflammatory Diet

An anti-inflammatory diet is a way of eating that includes eating whole, unprocessed foods that can help reduce inflammation in the body.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, inflammation can be caused by "exposure to environmental toxins, a lingering virus or chronic stress". Foods such as red meat, processed meat, bread, pasta, deep-fried items, and sugary foods may trigger inflammation. If left unattended, an anti-inflammatory diet can lead to illnesses such as diabetes, heart disease, fatty liver disease, and even cancer.

An anti-inflammatory diet consists of whole, nutrient-dense foods that contain antioxidants. Here are some of the best anti-inflammatory foods you can eat, according to Healthline.

Broccoli

Kale

Bell peppers

Brussels sprouts

Cabbage

Cauliflower

Blueberries

Pomegranates

Grapes

Cherries

Spices such as turmeric, fenugreek, and cinnamon

Avocado

Olives

Dark chocolate

Fatty fish such as salmon, sardines, etc

Nuts

Green tea

Red wine

Samantha Ruth Prabhu also eats a lot of veggies. During the conversation, she shared that she likes adding cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, and broccoli in her meals, but she is not a fan of spinach or kale. Apart from this, the 38-year-old actor also includes acai berries, turmeric, ghee, celery, and cold-pressed oils in her meals.

Benefits Of An Anti-Inflammatory Diet

According to Healthline, following an anti-inflammatory diet can benefit you in more ways than one, which includes:

Reducing symptoms of arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other autoimmune conditions.

Helping you keep your weight in check.

Alleviating the risk of heart disease, depression, diabetes, and even cancer.

Improving your blood sugar, cholesterol, and triglyceride levels.

Boosting energy as well.

While an anti-inflammatory diet worked for Samantha Ruth Prabhu, it may not work for you. Make sure to check with your doctor once before making any changes to your diet.