South Korean Vlogger Makes Peace Sign In Turkey, What Happens Next Leaves Her Stunned

Different countries have different rules, so as a tourist, it is important to do your research before visiting a destination.

For instance, talking loudly on public transport is considered rude in Japan, whereas chewing gum in Singapore can actually get you fined.

Similary, a South Korean travel vlogger and content creator, Tyongee, received quite a shock on her Turkish escapade when she was called out for making a peace gesture at a tourist spot.

What

Tyongee recently dropped a video on Instagram sharing her experience at the Turkish tourist destination.

The clip opens to Tyongee making a peace gesture at the camera while recording a video against the backdrop of an illustrated and motif-adorned wall. Soon, two security personnel called her out and warned her not to make the sign.

At first, the woman thought that the security personnel were stopping her from recording, assuming that videography was prohibited at the location. Curious, when she asked the security for an explanation, one of them revealed,“In your culture, it means peace, but unfortunately, in Turkey, it is raised about terrorism.”

In an attempt to lighten the mood, the travel vlogger then asked the men if making a mini heart gesture - a sign widely popular in South Korea - was acceptable. This time, the guards made no objection. The caption read, “I did not know at all! It is amazing how I get to learn a new culture and manner whenever I travel.”

How The Internet Reacted

Internet was also equally surpirsed.

“But why is it related to terrorism?” commented one user.

“I like that they actually explained to her very calmly,” lauded another.

Echoing a similar sentiment, one person wrote, “I'm glad they were kind about it. That was handled very beautifully by them. No aggression from either side.”

“As a Turkish, I've never heard that the sign is banned. They just made it up. It must be their personal thoughts. We use it and it's super common,” pointed out an individual.

“This is forbidden because Turkey doesn't want to make peace with the Kurdish people who live on lands occupied by Turkey,” explained someone else.

Now, even though the peace sign is not officially banned by law in Turkey, but it can be problematic or controversial due to its association with the PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party), a Kurdish militant group that Turkey designates as a terrorist organization.