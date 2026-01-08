How A Gujarati Man's Viral Bihari Samosa Stall In London Is 'Earning Rs 10 Lakh A Day'

You're not alone if your Instagram feed has recently been filled with videos of long queues, ringing bells, and a man selling samosas on London streets with flamboyant desi style.

The man behind the viral clips is a Bihar migrant whose samosa business is reportedly earning Rs 10 lakh a day. But long before London Reels and online debates, the story began decades ago with a single stall and a family recipe in Gujarat.

How It Started

The story of Bihari Samosa Ghantawala began in 1972 in Nadiad, Gujarat. A Bihari migrant, Kalishaprasad Kishanlal Shah, set up a tiny samosa stall with just one offering: crisp, golden samosas made using a family recipe passed down from his mother's kitchen in Bihar.

There were no banners or a marketing plan. Instead, Shah relied on taste and a simple idea to draw customers. Every time a fresh batch was ready, he rang a small ghanta.

Locals soon began referring to him as "Ghantawala Samosa Wala", a nickname that would eventually become the brand's identity. Shah's philosophy was equally simple. He often said that feeding people well mattered more than chasing profits, and word of mouth did the rest.

Growing Across Gujarat

Over the years, Shah's sons expanded the stall into a small but recognisable brand across Gujarat. Outlets opened in cities such as Ahmedabad, Anand and Vadodara, all while sticking closely to the original recipe and method. There were still no big investors or flashy campaigns. The business grew slowly, fuelled by loyal customers and consistency.

By the time the third generation stepped in, the brand had already built decades of trust. What changed was ambition. In 2024, the family decided to take Bihari Samosa Ghantawala beyond India, choosing London as their next stop. This time something different also happened. They started using social media heavily to attract audience and spread awareness online about their store.

London Streets: Viral Reels And Long Queues

Outlets opened in South Harrow and Wembley (they still kept the name and added a bell in their stores), areas known for their large Indian diaspora. Within weeks, videos began circulating on Instagram and TikTok showing long queues, customers waiting up to 40 minutes, and emotional reactions from Indians abroad calling the samosas "a taste of home".

What truly pushed the brand into viral territory was its street-level selling style. Videos showed Yogeshwar Shah (Yog Shah) walking through busy London streets and stations in a white shirt and a white dhoti, ringing a bell and selling samosas directly to passers-by.

The contrast between desi street food culture and British urban life proved irresistible to social media. Bihari Samosa UK's page on Instagram now has 395k followers on Instagram. But not everyone approved.

How The Internet Reacted

As the videos spread, reactions online were sharply divided. Many celebrated the journey as a feel-good immigrant success story, with comments praising the hustle and joking about "reverse colonisation".

Others expressed discomfort, calling the street-selling videos "embarrassing" and worrying about "how India was being represented abroad".

Comments ranged from admiration to outright criticism, with some users questioning whether the viral stunts were necessary. At the same time, food lovers and members of the diaspora expressed excitement, with many saying they would travel just to try the samosas.

How Much Is He Earning Per Day

Some reports and viral posts have also claimed that the business is now earning around Rs 10 lakh per day.

While this figure has not been officially confirmed, estimates circulating online are based on high footfall, constant queues and the volume of sales seen in viral clips. The number has become part of the larger buzz, shared widely across motivational pages and reels.

In a viral video, Yogeshwar says that how he earned "10,000 pounds (INR 12 Lakh)" after an entire day of business. What is clear, however, is that Bihari Samosa Ghantawala has struck a chord.