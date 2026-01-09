Who Lives In Greenland?

Greenland has once again found itself at the centre of global attention after renewed statements from US President Donald Trump, who has revived his interest in acquiring the Arctic island, citing strategic and security concerns linked to resources and geopolitics.

Denmark has firmly rejected the idea, while Greenland's own leadership has reiterated a long-standing position: the island belongs to its people alone.

While the diplomatic noise has brought Greenland into headlines far beyond the Arctic, it has also sparked fresh curiosity about the place itself, and what makes it so special?

Greenland is the world's largest island

Who actually lives in Greenland? What does everyday life look like on the world's largest island, where ice dominates the landscape and communities are separated by sea and sky rather than roads?

Beyond the geopolitical standoff lies a society shaped by resilience, tradition and quiet adaptation to one of the planet's most extreme environments.

A Small Population On World's Largest Island

Greenland's population stands at roughly 56,000 to 57,000 people, spread across an island larger than Western Europe.

It is one of the least densely populated places on Earth, with most of the interior buried under a massive ice sheet that makes settlement impossible. It is the world's largest island, located in the Arctic region, between the Arctic Ocean and the North Atlantic, northeast of Canada and northwest of Iceland

Greenland's population stands at roughly 56,000 to 57,000 people

Around 80 percent of Greenlanders live along the ice-free coastal edges, particularly in the south-west. Nuuk, the capital, is home to just over 18,000 people, making it the country's largest urban centre by far. Beyond Nuuk, life is organised around small towns and even smaller settlements, some with only a few dozen residents.

The distances between communities are vast, yet social circles are close-knit. In many places, everyone knows everyone else.

Qupanuk Olsen, aka "Q" from Q's Greenland, often posts about her life in Greenland. She shares videos on social media that give good insight into what life there is really about, frequently showcasing her daily experiences.

According to her, "Greenlanders don't need ID because they are so few?"

"Everyone basically knows each other. So, when you travel domestic, they normally don't ask for your ID. And the few times they asked for my ID, I get offended, thinking ‘but you know who I am.'"

She added that IDs aren't required at municipal offices or hospitals. However, this familiarity can make it tricky for underage residents to enter bars, since "everybody knows who your parents are and how old you are," she said.

Launched in February 2020, Q's Greenland on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok has over 1 million combined followers (more than the population of Greenland), earning her Greenland's first YouTube Silver Creator Award in 2023. She often make videos that dispel myths about Greenland, featuring topics like Inuit language, food, and history, with her signature sign-off: "Life is amazing, Aqagu takuss."

Who The Greenlanders Are

The majority of Greenland's population is Inuit, locally known as Kalaallit, with regional groups including the Inugguit in the north and the Iit in the east. Many Greenlanders have mixed Inuit and European heritage, reflecting centuries of contact with Danish settlers and traders.

Danes make up a smaller but visible minority, largely concentrated in urban areas and employed in administration, healthcare and education. In recent years, small migrant communities from countries such as the Philippines and Thailand have also grown, driven by labour needs in fishing, tourism and services.

Living With Nature

Daily life in Greenland is shaped by extremes of nature. Summers bring the midnight sun, when daylight stretches through the night and sleep schedules blur. Winters are defined by long periods of darkness, broken by snow, moonlight and the northern lights.

Towns are compact, with no skyscrapers, and in most places it is possible to walk from one end to the other in under half an hour. Cars exist but are not essential. There are no roads connecting towns, so movement between settlements depends on boats, planes, helicopters and, in winter, sleds and snowmobiles.

This physical isolation has fostered a strong sense of self-reliance, but also deep community bonds.

Work, Welfare And The Modern Economy

Fishing remains the backbone of Greenland's economy, with species like halibut, shrimp and cod supporting both local livelihoods and exports. Hunting still plays an important role, particularly outside larger towns, providing food and reinforcing cultural traditions.

Alongside this, many Greenlanders work in public services such as healthcare, education and administration, which are heavily supported by the Danish state. Greenland operates a welfare system similar to Denmark's, offering free healthcare and education, and promoting social equality and LGBTQ rights.

According to The Nordic Co-operation website, which is run by the Nordic Council and the Nordic Council of Ministers, "Most health care services in Greenland are public and thus free for citizens."

Education is also free for Greenlandic citizens and Nordic nationals who meet academic requirements, says the Nordic Co-operation.

The Steady Rise In Tourism

Tourism due to such viral videos, have grown steadily, bringing new income but also debates about environmental impact and cultural change.

Numbers show it too.

Visitor arrivals surged from around 77,000 total in 2015 (mostly Danes and Europeans) to a pre-pandemic peak of 105,000 in 2019, generating about DKK 450 million in revenue.

The Covid-19 pandemic slashed numbers to roughly 30,000-40,000 in 2020-2021, but recovery accelerated: 2022 marked the best year for land-based tourists with growth over 2019 levels.

2023 hit a record 1,30,000+ foreigners-nearly 40,000 by air (up 9% from 2022) and 76,000+ cruise passengers (nearly double 2019's 46,000).

By 2024, tourism contributed 4.9% to GDP (DKK 1.245 billion direct value, nearly 3 billion total spend) and supported 1,800 jobs, with 58% from international sources amid new airports and routes.

'Seal, Whale And Polar Bear Meat'

Food in Greenland reflects both necessity and heritage. Hunting and fishing supply much of the local protein, including seal, whale, reindeer, musk ox and a wide range of fish and even polar bear. Many households rely on large freezers to store meat for months, ensuring food security through long winters.

Traditional dishes are simple and practical. Suaasat, a soup made with seal or other meats, is a national staple. Fish may be eaten boiled, dried or raw, while whale skin, known as mattak, is prized for its nutritional value.

Imported foods arrive by ship or plane, particularly to larger towns like Nuuk. Rice, pasta, dairy and vegetables are available, though often expensive and limited in variety in remote settlements.

Greenland's Long And Layered History

Greenland's story stretches back thousands of years, beginning with early Arctic peoples who adapted ingeniously to ice and scarcity. The arrival of Norse settlers in the 10th century marked a brief European chapter that eventually faded, leaving little trace beyond ruins and sagas.

Danish colonisation began in the 18th century and shaped Greenland's political and social structures for generations. Home rule in 1979 and expanded self-government in 2009 marked significant steps towards autonomy, though Denmark still controls foreign policy and defence.

While world powers debate Greenland's strategic value, daily life on the island remains grounded in routine, relationships and survival in a demanding environment.

