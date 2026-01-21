Why You Can Buy A House In Greenland But Not The Land It Is Built On

"Greenland is not for sale" is a slogan that Greenlanders, including protesters, politicians, and lawmakers, continue to rally behind amid US President Donald Trump's repeated threats of annexation.

On Truth Social, President Trump recently shared a revised map of the United States that included both Canada and Greenland as part of its territory.

While the US continues to express interest in acquiring the autonomous region, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark, Greenland has its own unique property ownership laws. Even local Greenlanders are not allowed to buy land. Under the laws of the world's largest island, individuals can own a house or other real estate, but the land on which their properties stand remains off-limits to private ownership.

Why You Can Buy A House In Greenland, But Owning The Land Is Off-Limits

In Greenland, all land belongs to the people and is managed by the public authorities, preventing private land ownership.

Housing companies administer properties, including public housing and buildings. For private ownership, you or your employer can initiate contact with the housing company, depending on the length of time you have stayed on the island.

"Citizens, private individuals, co-operative housing associations, and companies can be granted the right of use to a site if, for example, they wish to build a house. You must apply for site allocation to obtain the right of use to the desired site," reads an excerpt on Nordic Co-operation.

This site allocation can be requested to:

Build a house or other property

Build an extension to an existing house

Buy a house, and after the purchase, apply for site allocation

Build a car park

Alter the use, for example, convert a shop into a house

Lay up a boat

Install pipes for sewage and water supply

Build a hut

Set up a satellite dish

All the applications for site allocations are submitted to the municipality.

Greenlanders believe that land is a shared resource and not something that should be owned by individuals. Photo: Unsplash

The land ownership law in Greenland is driven by a philosophy. Greenlanders believe that land is a shared resource and not something that should be owned by individuals. They believe all land belongs to people, collectively.

One must note that people are not allowed to purchase property if they are not citizens of Greenland, Denmark, or the Faroe Islands. However, if you have lived on the island for two years and paid taxes, you can apply to own a property.

Now, the size of a home depends on the number of people. For a family of four, a four-bedroom apartment is allotted. But in populated towns like Nuuk, the waiting list is long, so it can take more time for you to move into your home.

In simple terms, while anyone can purchase 'property' in Greenland, buying the land on which it is built is off-limits - even for citizens.

How To Apply For A House In Greenland

Qualifying companies, citizens, or individuals can submit applications via standard forms, municipal offices, or digital platforms such as NunaGIS, ensuring compliance with town-planning regulations.

Public authorities review each application to determine whether the proposed use aligns with development goals. If no town plan exists, applicants should be prepared to participate in public hearings.

All allotments require government consent, including the transfer of property rights. An individual or company cannot sell a building or house separately from the land-use right attached to it.

All allotments require government consent, including the transfer of property rights. Photo: Unsplash

The Real Estate Market In Greenland

According to Nordic Co-operation, it is difficult for anyone to enter the housing market in Greenland. Larger towns are now facing a shortage of housing, making it difficult for outsiders to find rental accommodation.

People who migrate to the autonomous region for work are allotted staff accommodation by their employers. These accommodations are provided to attract a workforce from across the world because the allocation of a rental property takes time. In Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, the waiting period is between 10 and 12 years for the allotment of a municipal rental property.

The size of a home depends on the number of people. For a family of four, a four-bedroom apartment is allotted. Photo: Unsplash

Private companies in Greenland have separate accommodations for their employees. However, if you have been employed by the Government of Greenland or the local municipality, you might be offered rental housing with one of the public housing companies, instead of municipal rentals on the island.

Also Read | You Can Live And Work Visa-Free In This Village In Europe, But Cannot Be Buried There