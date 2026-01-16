What Greenland Looks Like In Winter And Summer

Greenland, an autonomous territory of the Kingdom of Denmark, is the world's largest island. Situated between the Atlantic and Arctic oceans, it experiences primarily two seasons: dark winters from October to May and bright summers from June to August.

However, people say that the island witnesses spring between March and May and autumn between September and October. Irrespective of the seasons, one thing remains constant in Greenland throughout the year - breathtaking landscapes and a picturesque sky.

According to a December 2024 report published in The Guardian, 92,673 tourists visited Greenland in 2022, and the number rose to 131,767 in 2023. According to a CNN report, the island witnessed a footfall of 141,000 tourists in 2024, and the 2025 numbers are yet to come.

Despite US President Donald Trump's threats to acquire the Arctic landmass, it remains one of the most sought-after destinations among globetrotters. Why would it not be? Apart from stunning landscapes, tourists can witness the Northern Lights, get acquainted with the rich culture of the Inuit community, watch the midnight sun in the summer, and participate in adventure activities.

Here is how the largest island looks in winter and summer seasons.

Greenland In Winter

If you seek a winter wonderland in the colder months, escape to Greenland, where the temperature ranges between -9°C and -30°C. The island witnesses a long winter season. The northern region experiences polar night, which means no sun from November to January. However, the southern region gets some daylight.

While the calls for wearing multiple layers and snuggling in a blanket, you should still head out to indulge in adventurous activities like Arctic ice tours, dog sledging, skiing, and snowshoeing. When the northern region experiences polar nights, you can watch the aurora. Not to mention experiencing local life in small towns.

The spring season hits Greenland in March. Both regions witness daylight, and the sunlight reflecting from an all-white surface means you will need a good sunscreen and sunglasses. During this time, many tourists go for polar plunging and dip in the freezing water surrounded by ice. You can have all the fun of winter, but in the daylight, making photographs more Instagram-worthy.

Greenland In Summer

Though the summer season is short in Greenland, it is a magical time, especially because of the Midnight Sun north of the Arctic Circle, making days 24 hours long. While the temperature is still freezing and remains in the range of 5°C and 15°C, you can go out with fewer layers.

As the snow is melting around this time, it reveals cascading waterfalls, green tundra, and vibrant flowers. You can get acquainted with the wildlife, including musk ox, whales, birds, arctic hare, and reindeer.

If you are an adventure seeker, you can indulge in kayaking, hiking, and sailing fjords. While you are at it, don't forget to explore the icebergs. Witness the misty mornings and relish the local food, but don't forget to pack the sunblock.

In the blink of an eye, summer starts transitioning into autumn here, and days start getting shorter. You can witness the aurora lights, go camping, and undertake water adventures as long as you can witness the sunlight.

