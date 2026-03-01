Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest tower, is a global icon. Inaugurated in 2010, it's a symbol of the United Arab Emirates' growth, prowess, and ambition. Standing tall, touching the clouds at 828 m height, the building has been redefining luxury since its inception.

From tourists to locals, Burj Khalifa attracts everyone to its observation decks on levels 124, 125 and 148, overlooking a rather spectacular Dubai. But becoming a centrepiece of Downtown Dubai was no easy task.

Dive with us into the history of why the world's tallest building was constructed in the first place and what's inside it.

Initial Concept Of Dubai's Burj Khalifa

The foremost reason behind the construction of Burj Khalifa was to develop a centrepiece for Dubai's Downtown district - a landmark that would attract tourists and investors, becoming the central hub for economic activity.

The intention was to build a space that would serve as a vertical city, comprising residences, luxury hotels, tourist attractions and corporate offices. One of the primary reasons was to develop something that would help diversify Dubai's economy beyond oil. From real estate investors to businesses, one building would become the magnet, attracting money from across continents.

The idea behind building the Burj Khalifa was to develop a multi-purpose skyscraper that would redefine what the world thinks of commercial spaces. Backed by the government of the UAE, the centrepiece of Downtown Dubai was imagined as a bold architectural and economic statement.

Construction Of Dubai's Burj Khalifa

The construction of Burj Khalifa began in 2004. It was designed by architectural firm Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), with Adrian Smith serving as the lead architect. His vision played a crucial role in the making of the tallest building in the world. Smith and structural engineer Bill Baker collaborated to implement advanced techniques to build a solid foundation for the building.

The idea was not just to tower clouds but also to stand strong against all odds. From studying wind resistance to material strength to the varying temperature along the height, the design process included extensive modelling and simulation, pushing the boundaries of the architectural world.

Much like Rome, an iconic structure like Burj Khalifa cannot be built in a day. But surprisingly, the construction was completed 5 years later in October 2009. It was a feat in itself. While the execution was done in phases, building the tallest tower in 5.5 years was a statement of architectural prowess.

As the construction continued, each level was built with precision, bringing the collaborative work of thousands of engineers and workers into the spotlight. One of the most significant phases was the installation of the glass panels on the exterior, enhancing the beauty of the building and making it energy-efficient.

A fun fact: Around 26,000 glass panels, each weighing 362 kg, were used for the exterior cladding. Over 300 cladding specialists from China worked on this phase. Burj Khalifa made a world record for the highest installation of an aluminium and glass façade at 512 m.

Next comes the telescopic spire, the crowning jewel and the world's tallest structure. It is made of 4,000 tonnes of structural steel, and it was constructed from inside the building. Not only is it a crucial part of the design, but it also houses communication equipment. It features high-intensity xenon white obstruction lights, flashing 40 times per minute, to prevent collision.

Did you know that Burj Khalifa's water system supplies an average of 946,000 litres of water every day? The building has 57 lifts, 8 escalators and the world's tallest service elevator with a capacity of 5,000 kg. Not to mention the fact that the stairways are reinforced with fireproof concrete.

Burj Khalifa's construction is a tale of perseverance, teamwork and continuous pursuit of excellence.

How Has Burj Khalifa Influenced Dubai's Economy

According to reports, the construction of Dubai's Burj Khalifa cost $1.4 billion. After years of designing, construction and striving to achieve perfection, the building was officially opened in January 2010.

The building was named in honour of Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former president of the United Arab Emirates and the Emir of Abu Dhabi. It was a gesture to show gratitude for financing the project.

While one would question why the UAE government splurged on a statement building, the numbers will surprise you. According to Connect Travel, Burj Khalifa generates a revenue of $621 million annually from entry ticket sales alone.

Tomorrow City reported in February 2026 that the residences inside the world's tallest building have generated $2.18 billion since 2010. More than 76% of the units are priced at more than $1 million.

Because of the status of Burj Khalifa, it attracts millions of people from across the globe. As the UAE government expected, it attracts businesses and investors from different countries, adding millions of dollars to Dubai's economy.

What's Inside Dubai's Burj Khalifa

What makes Burj Khalifa popular among business owners and investors is the residential and hospitality spaces. It houses the Armani Hotel from floors 1 to 8. There are over 900 private Armani residences, designed by Giorgio Armani himself, spanning from level 9 to 108.

There are corporate suites as well. Burj Khalifa has observation decks on three floors, giving people a 360-degree view of Dubai. Corporate offices and luxe amenities, like spas, gyms and pools, on various floors up to 154 make it a perfect spot for business meetings.

Culinary spaces inside Burj Khalifa are worth exploring for gastronomes. Atmosphere, perched on level 122 of the building, is the world's highest restaurant from ground level. Imagine being seated near a window and relishing a lip-smacking meal while overlooking the stunning landscape of Dubai.

Burj Khalifa is not just the tallest building in the world; it also has the highest number of stories and the highest elevator installation in the world. It is also the highest habitable floor and the highest residential apartments in any building.

True to its primary idea, it's a vertical city where you find everything you can imagine.

