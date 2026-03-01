How Burj Al Arab In Dubai, Hit In Iran Strikes, Became The World's 'Only 7-Star Hotel'

Dubai's iconic sail-shaped hotel, Burj Al Arab, was caught in the crossfire of recent Iran-US tensions. Debris from an intercepted drone caused a minor fire on its outer facade. The incident, part of Iran's retaliatory attacks on the UAE, damaged the hotel's exterior but thankfully caused no major injuries.

The Burj Al Arab, often touted as the world's first "7-star hotel", has long been a symbol of Dubai's luxury and opulence. How did the hotel earn the 7-star rating when there's no classification above 5 stars? Here's what we know.

Why Is Burj Al Arab Known As A 7-Star Hotel

The Burj Al Arab's legendary "7-star" status originated from a British journalist's hyperbolic review in 1999. During the hotel's pre-opening press tour, a British journalist was so overwhelmed by its opulence that she described it in her article as "more than anything she has ever seen" and called it a "7-star hotel". The tag became a permanent part of the Burj Al Arab's brand through public perception and strategic marketing.

While the management claims they have never officially used the term in their advertising, they did not aggressively correct the media's use of it. The label eventually became a viral marketing tool that defined the hotel's legendary status.

History Of Burj Al Arab

In the early 1990s, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum wanted a landmark that would do for Dubai what the Eiffel Tower did for Paris or the Opera House did for Sydney. Architect Tom Wright of Atkins was chosen for the task. The brief was simple: create an iconic building that reflected Dubai's seafaring heritage while looking toward the future.

Tom Wright sketched the shape of a dhow, a traditional Arabian sailing vessel, on a napkin while sitting at a bar. The structure was designed to represent a nation charting its course towards a bold future. Ever since its opening in 1999, the architectural masterpiece has defined the Dubai skyline. The hotel has cemented itself as a symbol of modern Dubai.

Architectural And Hospitality Features

Burj Al Arab is situated 280 metres offshore on a man-made island, connected to the mainland by a private curving bridge. The building is held together by a massive external steel exoskeleton, which had to account for the extreme heat expansion of the desert.

An all-suite hotel, Burj Al Arab features 199–202 luxury duplexes. Interior highlights include the world's largest atrium and a rooftop helipad. The interiors feature approximately 24,000 square metres of Statuario marble and extensive use of 24-carat gold leaf. All guests are offered a choice of personalised butler service, 24-carat gold-plated iPads, and Hermes luxury toiletries. The Royal Suite comes with a private elevator, a rotating canopy bed, a private cinema, and a library.

The hotel has nine signature restaurants and bars, including Al Muntaha, a Michelin-starred restaurant cantilevered 200 metres above the sea. There is also an underwater-themed restaurant featuring a massive 990,000-litre seawater aquarium. The outdoor luxury deck features a saltwater infinity pool, a freshwater pool with a swim-up bar, and 32 luxury cabanas. Guests have access to the award-winning Talise Spa, indoor and outdoor pools, a private beach, and unlimited access to the nearby Wild Wadi Waterpark.

How Much Does It Cost To Spend A Night At Dubai's Burj Al Arab's Most Expensive Suite

Staying in the most expensive suite at the Burj Al Arab, known as the Royal Suite, costs 8,100 AED (Rs 2,00,876) per night. This luxurious suite spans two floors, boasting panoramic Dubai views, gold accents, marble floors, and exquisite furnishings. It features a private cinema, library, personal elevator, and a team of dedicated butlers. Guests enjoy exclusive perks like private beaches and Rolls-Royce rides.

The Burj Al Arab is estimated to have cost approximately $1 billion USD to construct, according to the Mint.

