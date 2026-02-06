Karisma Kapoor Brings <i>Bridgerton</i> Glamour To Dubai In A Peach Gown

Karisma Kapoor has always been a fashion icon. From the '90s to now, her style has grown, softened, and matured, but never lost its edge. The star knows when to let an outfit speak and when to step back. So when she walked as the showstopper for Runway By Minaaz in Dubai on February 1, it was no less than majestic.

Karisma Kapoor Transformed Into Bridgerton Royalty

Karisma Kapoor stepped onto the runway dressed in a peach gown to serve Bridgerton vibes. The base of the outfit was a fitted, floor-length gown that hugged the body cleanly till the knees. The fabric looked sheer but structured, with heavy surface work. The bodice was off-shoulder, detailed with 3D floral appliques that sat softly along the neckline and sleeves. The petals in floral elements looked hand-crafted, layered, and lightly embellished with crystals and beads. From the shoulders, delicate crystal strands dropping down had us gasping for breath.

The embroidery continued all the way down the gown. Tiny stones and sequins were scattered thoughtfully. Then came the drama at the back. The gown itself featured a short train, subtle and elegant. But over it sat a detachable dramatic train, which completely transformed the look. This train was sculptural. Made of pleated fabric panels that formed soft, wave-like curves, it flowed outward and backwards in layers. Each fold was detailed with tiny embellishments that caught the light as she moved.

Karisma Kapoor's hair was kept sleek and pulled back into a low ponytail. The clean style allowed the neckline and back detailing to shine. Makeup was classic Karisma – glowy skin with a smooth base, soft contour, and peachy blush. Her eyes were defined with shimmery neutral shadows, a sharp liner, and full lashes. Lips were finished in a glossy rose-brown shade.

Jewellery was minimal and intentional. No necklace. No heavy earrings. The actress let the gown do the talking. Delicate rings were all she needed.

Overall, the look felt timeless, regal, and romantic. Karisma Kapoor truly owned the runway in this magical gown.

