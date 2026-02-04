Kim Kardashian Steps Out In Sheer Black Lace Outfit For Paris Date With F1 Champion Lewis Hamilton

Known for making bold fashion statements, Kim Kardashian consistently pushes boundaries with her daring ensembles. Whether she is walking the red carpet or running errands, her fashion choices become the talk of the town every few days.

Most recently, the diva was spotted on a dinner date with Formula One World Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton in Paris.

For the occasion, Kim wore a black sheer lace catsuit paired with a long black coat. The Balenciaga lace outfit featured an intricate floral pattern and a turtleneck neckline.

The sheer fabric revealed a tiny black triangle Skims bralette underneath, which was tucked into a pair of sheer leggings. The transparency of the lace was consistent from torso to ankles, creating a cohesive effect.

The reality star paired the outfit with a velvet duster coat, worn open over the lace bodysuit. The coat added volume and a sense of luxury to the look. As for accessories, Kim opted for a slim belt that cinched her midsection to add definition to her silhouette. Pointed-toe black heels completed the ensemble perfectly without drawing attention away from the intricate design.

Her glam game was on point, with dark lashes, winged eyeliner, and softly contoured cheeks. A neutral peachy nude lip perfectly complemented the dramatic eye make-up. Her long black hair was styled in soft waves with a sleek, glossy finish.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton reportedly had a couple of dates in London before taking their romance to Paris. The duo had their first date at the exclusive Estelle Manor country club in the Cotswolds, followed by an outing in central London.

"Kim and Lewis have such intense working schedules, so they are keen to spend as much time together as possible. Right now, they are inseparable and are fitting their dates around Kim's work commitments," a source told Page Six.

