Fitness Coach Shares 8 Habits That Helped Her Lose 70 Kg

Losing weight is a journey that requires patience, dedication, and the right guidance. For those who have struggled with weight loss, seeing someone achieve their ideal weight goal can be truly inspiring. Now, bariatric coach Kate Daniel has shared her journey to shedding 70 kg of excess weight in three years.

"Yes, I had bariatric surgery, but that is only one piece of my story. I had to become the version of myself I wanted to be before I recreate a lifestyle that aligned with that version of myself before the weight even came off," she wrote in an old post.

In her recent post shared on Instagram, she suggested some simple ways to slim down healthily.



1. Waking Up Earlier

Waking up early helps you create a structured window for habits that regulate your metabolism and hunger hormones. "Not for anyone else, for ME time. I moved my body, listened to something inspiring, planned the day ahead, and walked into it feeling in charge, not behind," Kate wrote.

2. Ditching Refined Carbs

Replacing refined carbohydrates with complex alternatives is a highly effective way to stabilise blood sugar and reduce body fat. To accomplish this, Kate eliminated sugar and wheat from her diet. "It wasn't about control. It was about peace. Food noise quieted, binge urges faded, and my insulin resistance reversed. The calm was immediate and so was the weight loss," she added.

3. Weekly Meal Prep

Meal prepping is the cheat code for weight loss as it removes decision fatigue. "It gave me time back, kept me full and satisfied with WLS meals, reduced decision fatigue, and helped me avoid falling into old habits in a trigger-filled kitchen environment," the bariatric coach continued.

4. Working On Healing

Kate stated that she worked on healing not just the “big stuff,” but her relationship with food, my body, and her voice. "I started loving the real me - mind, body, and soul - so I didn't need food to fill the void anymore," she added.

5. Letting Go Of Relationships

Focusing on the emotional aspect of weight loss, Kate recommended letting go of any relationship that is making you sad and holding you back. "Creating space for who and what aligns now was a game changer," she shared.

6. Visualisation

Kate explained that she started visualising everything that she "wanted to have or the weight I wanted to lose," she wrote, "I tapped into that future version of me every single day and made decisions as her."

7. Moving My Body As A Privilege

"After losing over 70kg, I'm reminded daily what a blessing it is to play with my kids, take the stairs, and tie my shoe laces. It wasn't instant. But I met myself with compassion, every step," she mentioned.

8. Changing My Inner Narrative

If your brain thinks you're suffering, it will eventually sabotage you. It is important to shift from a mindset of deprivation to empowerment to make the process sustainable. Kate penned, "I stopped speaking to myself like the enemy. I started being the friend, coach, and cheerleader I always needed. It shifted everything,"

"These aren't magic. They're choices, stacked daily that created real, sustainable weight loss transformation," she concluded.